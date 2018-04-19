The hip-hop artist is known for hits including “Broccoli” and “Cash Machine”

Provided by Christine Hahn/Milk DRAM will open for Foster the People at Spring Fling 2018. Close

After announcing three weeks ago that Foster the People will headline Spring Fling, the Student Association Programming Board (SAPB) announced today that hip-hop artist DRAM will open for the alternative group.

DRAM, the stage name of Shelley Marshaun Massenburg-Smith, released his debut studio album “Big Baby DRAM” in October 2016. Earlier that year, DRAM dropped the single “Broccoli” featuring Lil Yachty, which peaked at No. 5 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The artist’s other notable songs include “Cash Machine” and “CHA CHA.” This year, DRAM has released several singles, including “Must’ve Been” with Chromeo, “Look Back” featuring Diplo and a remix of Clean Bandit and Julia Michael’s song, “I Miss You.” He is reportedly working on a second album.

Unlike Foster the People, DRAM aligns more with the genre of acts the SAPB has recently brought to campus, including Post Malone, Mac Miller and Fetty Wap. Ashley Blake, the concerts chair for the SAPB and a senior majoring in history, said that she hopes DRAM will complement the pop-rock headliner.

”He’s had a lot of popularity over the past year or two and we really felt like he was a good person to bring [that] the student body would enjoy,” Blake said. “We felt a good balance, as we had a pop headliner, to kind of bring in that hip-hop/rap side of things as well … we feel confident now that there’s something for everyone.”

After his stop at Binghamton University, DRAM will perform at the Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis, Tennessee on May 6, the day after Spring Fling. He will also be performing at the Governors Ball Music Festival on June 1 in New York City.

Spring Fling is set for May 5. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and the concert is scheduled to begin with the student opener, Gnarwall, at 7:30 p.m. DRAM will be taking the stage for a 40-minute set before Foster the People goes on around 9:15 p.m.