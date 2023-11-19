Students showcased their passions by selling clothing, food, jewelry and more.

Thursday, Nov. 16 marked the second student flea market of the semester, hosted by the Binghamton Student Association Programming Board (SAPB). Students flooded into the Mandela Room in the Binghamton University Union, where a variety of student vendors were holding their tables. The flea market featured a wide variety of merchandise, from handmade creations to items that students hoped to resell.

One of the most common types of vendors at the flea market was students reselling clothes that they bought or thrifted. Some vendors had different articles of clothing while others had curated specific items, like varsity jackets. Students were also able to showcase and market their creativity through handmade items like crocheted tops and plushies, jewelry and more.

Sophia Mui, a senior majoring in business administration, and Bry Lee, a senior majoring in environmental studies, are two friends selling their vintage finds and old clothing through their business iThrifty.

“We just own a lot of clothes,” Lee said. “We thrift a lot of it. Some of it’s from middle school.”

Mui elaborated on their reselling goals.

“We wanted to be sustainable, but also make money as college students,” Mui said.

Mui and Lee have sold their clothing at the Dickinson Quad, during Porchfest and simply in front of their off-campus house, but the SAPB Student Flea Market has made their job a lot easier since the customers are brought directly to them. The pair sold their clothing at Fall Fest, also run by SAPB, and it was a success, so they decided to do it once again at the flea market.

Clothing was not the only item being resold. A table reselling rare Sonny Angels, a collectible figurine of a baby that can be dressed in various attire, was surrounded by many interested students.

Ryan Miller, vice chair of the SAPB festivals committee and a junior majoring in English, explained why the flea market was so successful with BU students.

“I think people like to see their friends and fellow students create,” Miller said. “People are really excited to get something that is handmade or curated. It’s really exciting to see what people can do.”

Aaliyah Hong, a sophomore majoring in social work, was promoting 441iy4hsjewelry, a handmade jewelry brand that she started in her junior year of high school.

“I started selling jewelry because it was a hobby of mine and I just found I had a lot of stuff, and a lot of people were complimenting me,” Hong said. “So, I decided to turn it into a business.”

Hong’s table featured rings, necklaces and earrings, some of which were inspired by things she saw on Pinterest. Numerous customers approached the table and asked to try on the jewelry.

Some of the items being sold were even edible. One of the tables, held by the Association for Women in Mathematics, was selling cookies and brownies.

Atticus Fauci, a member of the SAPB insights committee and a sophomore majoring in economics, described how students can become a part of future flea markets and SAPB events for student sellers by filling out a Google form.

“Anybody that wants to can [join],” Fauci said. “You don’t even have to be a business. So you don’t even have to be a company, you don’t have to sell anything — if you just want to table, the more the merrier.”

With another successful student flea market in the books, buyers, sellers and onlookers alike experienced the SAPB student flea market as a vibrant showcase of the creativity, talent and entrepreneurial spirit of the BU community.