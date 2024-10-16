While the show was critiqued for its stereotyping of female Jewish characters, it's an entertaining take on the "forbidden love with a cleric" trope.

A modern twist on an old classic — the tale of star-crossed lovers destined for heartbreak — swept through Netflix’s most-watched list late last month in the form of “Nobody Wants This.” Though critiqued for its use of Jewish stereotypes, the combination of a nostalgic, heartthrob-studded cast and comedy that softens the anxiety of early romance makes this show a recipe for rewatch after rewatch.

Set in the sunny hills of Los Angeles, the show follows Noah (Adam Brody), a wise and youthful rabbi, and Joanne (Kristen Bell), a raunchy podcast host, through their unlikely friendship and even more surprising romance.

Although their occupations and seemingly opposite ideas on romance lend themselves to tense disagreement, the two can’t seem to avoid each other, and they don’t seem to want to.

The unique perspectives on relationships, ranging from Noah’s strong sense of community to Joanne’s cynical view of romance as an inevitable let-down, make this unlikely pair a somewhat comforting combination of hope and realism. “Hot Rabbi” — a title that Noah seems to enjoy deeply, is really not so different from his cynical and morally gray love interest. Similar to Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s “hot priest,” Noah is a rabbi whose morals can be swayed if it means staying with Joanne, flipping the script to give the seemingly weak-willed Joanne more strength in her beliefs than Noah.

Critiqued for its intense reliance on stereotyping, particularly when it comes to female characters, this show celebrates Jewish American culture while simultaneously poking fun at it. Overbearing and controlling, the women in Noah’s family are displays of caricatures placed upon Jewish women time after time in various forms of media. The characters are reduced to ideas of the suffocating Jewish mother — outdated and boring humor. Still, there is clear love these women feel for their families and admission that strict adherence to rules has not always brought them or their loved ones joy.

“Nobody Wants This” also displays the nuances of responsibility and loyalty, particularly in the case of Esther Roklov (Jackie Tohn), sister-in-law to Noah and best friend of Noah’s almost ex-fiance. She is catty, mean and deeply protective of her family in a way that seems to lean into stereotypes of Jewish women. Further development of her character exposes the strain of striving for perfection when no one else seems to be working as hard.

If you were looking for a high-wrought dry comedy with the tension of doomed romance a la “Fleabag,” this is not the show for you. What makes this show so entertaining is the safety of it all — the familiar combination of romance with comical situations. “Nobody Wants This” is a classic rom-com at its core. The balance of cynical humor and sage advice regarding relationships and self-assuredness creates playful and relatable characters that are easy to like, even when they are scheming against the protagonists.

The characters rub off on each other and the recognition that change is not always the result of corruption, but perhaps a strengthening in one’s already held beliefs. Overall, this is a fun take on a classic tale of lovers sending a message — fall in love with a religious leader. At the very least, it will make for a good story.

Rating: 4.8/5