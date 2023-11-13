Through a blend of K-pop, UK Dance and hyperpop, PinkPanthress' trademark sound showcases heartbreakingly relatable lyrics.

With a familiar bubblegum electric sound, PinkPantheress’ debut album “Heaven knows” paints desperation, enamorment and intimacy through a rose-colored lens with her flowery vocals.

Followed by her mixtape “To Hell with It,” PinkPantheress released her album on Nov. 10, 2023 with an Instagram story thanking her fans for their growing love and support. The album is a testimony to the work she’s put into making new tunes over the course of the past two years. While some familiar tracks are included on her debut album like “Mosquito” and “Capable of Love,” PinkPantheress brings to light her growth as an artist through a range of new sounds and features.

Keeping the consistency of heartbreakingly relatable lyrics that harshly contrast her trademark optimistic vocals, PinkPantheress blends musical influences of K-pop, UK Dance and hyperpop throughout her new album.

“Heaven knows” is certainly proof that PinkPantheress has come a long way from her self-produced TikTok viral tracks, “Break It Off” and “Pain,” which catapulted the artist to fame in early 2021. Since then, it’s been hit after hit, as PinkPantheress racked up awards and nominations from BBC’s Sound of…, BET and MTV. With the popular release of “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2,” which quickly became the summer 2023 anthem, there were high hopes for her debut album.

The opening song “Another life” ft. Nigerian singer Rema, sets the mood for the following tracks in the rest of “Heaven knows,” with dark themes of death and the afterlife. The sample of a gothic-esque sound of an organ introduces the track as PinkPantheress sings about waking up to her dead partner. The chilling line, “Guess you died today?” echoes in the first verse and quickly transitions to “Guess I’ll see you in another life” in the chorus, highlighting a theme of acceptance that reappears with the last track “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2.”

While songs “True Romance” and “Nice to Meet You” ft. Central Cee focus on the development of coveted love, tracks “Ophelia” and “Blue” cover the depression that comes with high-intensity emotions. Together these concentrated themes display the complexity of love and loss within romantic relationships.

Whether it’s on suffocating partners in “Internet Baby (Interlude)” or losing steam in life with “Feelings,” PinkPantheress is just grateful to have such a supportive platform to share her thoughts and artistry with her fans.

Announcing her album release on Instagram, PinkPantheress shares her appreciation for her fans.

“I love everyone here,” PinkPantheress wrote. “I cried the other day thinking of how lucky I am to have people willing to listen to me. You are never taken in vain.”

Coming to a close with crowd favorite, “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2” featuring rapper and internet sensation Ice Spice ties together the feelings of acceptance and insecurity in relationships. The song uses a New York drill beat as a base, giving the sound an alternative edge while honoring Ice Spice’s NYC roots. With the famous line, “What’s the point of crying? It was never even love,” the entire album is turned on its back as PinkPantheress flips the narrative of her story.

The lyric, “The boy’s a liar,” lingers long after the album is over — serving as a relatable tether to her audience and a reminder of the trials and tribulations of love.