From the good, the bad to the hopeful, "The Rest's" four songs offer an intimate look into the human experience.

After a whirlwind couple of months of tours, it seems that the Boygenius trio are ready for a bit of respite — and the release of their EP “The Rest” certainly allows them to go out with a bang. Although the EP sends a slightly different message from that of their recent album release, “The Record,” it still highlights artists’ unique writing styles and how each part of the trio is able to support each other on a variety of songs. This selection of songs picks up where their album left off, expanding the ideas of friendship and long-term connection into a greater sense of the human experience.

The bookend songs, “Black Hole” and “Powers,” are the most abstract of the four, highlighting fragments of life and sensation in a kind of all-encompassing exploration of what it means to experience existence and connection. A great feat that Boygenius has achieved with these is the creation of a clear tone throughout the EP, despite the fact that there are only four songs, and they each have such different major themes. They focus on minute details and feelings that contribute to our humanity, ideas that continue to permeate the listener’s thoughts as they listen to “Voyager” and “Afraid of Heights.”

The middle two songs of the EP are certainly more faithful to what we know to be the general style that Boygenius writes — still, they are anything but repetitive. The energy of “Black Hole” compliments the slightly softer, yet still upbeat tune of “Afraid of Heights” and the ideas about fear and desire to live more dangerously presented in this second song only further develops the overarching theme of a kind of external look into the human experience.

The one piece that at first glance does not seem to fit quite as well with the overall theme of the EP is “Voyager.” This does not discredit the lyrical and melodic beauty of the song, and there is something to be said for the intimate lens it places upon relationships and intermingling of love and fear that often occurs as people become close.

This song tells a story that is more specific than the others which does make it stand out as somewhat out of place within this EP. Still, part of the reason it stands out so much is because it is so rawly honest about having weaknesses and sometimes giving into them, a rawness which is emphasized by the acoustic guitar and soft harmonies which accompany Phoebe Bridgers’ singing.

“Powers,” a song about sensation and the transfer of energies, builds you up and cools you down again in just four minutes. It leads away from the specificity of the second and third songs and back into more existential themes. It is about impact and connection. This song emphasizes the idea that there is power in every movement we make and every person we come into contact with, ending the album on a positive and uplifting note.

Clocking in at just over 12 minutes, “The Rest” certainly leaves the listener feeling rejuvenated. In only four songs, Lucy Dacus, Julien Baker and Phoebe Bridgers are able to pull on every heartstring, maintaining a clear message even as each song moves from high energy to low, regretful to encouraging. Just as we all face ups and downs, this EP somehow manages to pinpoint exact moments that define life — the good, the bad and the hopeful — and bottle them up in these songs — the intangible items that connect all of humanity.