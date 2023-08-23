With a mix of emotions and perspectives, Hozier's new album may just be his best one yet.

Since Hozier’s rise to fame in 2013 with “Take Me to Church,” he has proven time and again that he is one of the best artists out there right now. While it seemed impossible that the Irish musician could top his first two albums, “Hozier” and “Wasteland, Baby!,” he may have just done that with his new album, “Unreal Unearth,” which was inspired by Dante’s “Inferno” and the nine circles of hell.

The album begins with “De Selby (Part 1),” followed directly by “De Selby (Part 2).” They were inspired by a philosopher character named De Selby, and the songs showcase being lost in darkness. Hozier sings in Irish at the end of Part 1. He explains that he is singing about metamorphosis into darkness before Part 2 begins, switching from a peaceful and beautiful calm song right into a funkier pop tune, continuing with the theme of darkness.

He then moves into “First Time,” which has a more similar sound to his previous albums. Hozier said the song represents life and death, and it has a beautiful upbeat and light feeling. He swiftly transitions into “Francesca,” which he released as a single. The song — which has a different and more rock-like vibe — is inspired by Francesca in Dante’s second circle of hell, highlighting Hozier’s skill as a songwriter when it comes to drawing inspiration from literature while building his albums.

“I, Carrion (Icarian)” is without a doubt one of the most beautiful tracks on the album. He highlights some of the story of Icarus — the Greek myth — mixed with a love song, stating “And though I burn, how could I fall? / When I am lifted by every word you say to me / You have me floatin’ like a feather on the sea…” The simple instruments and timeless, soft and emotional style is classic Hozier, yet still unique (and almost feels like a Simon and Garfunkel song).

The transition to “Eat Your Young’’ after such a chill song is interesting as he continues with the “Inferno” with a more upbeat sound, further showcasing Hozier’s incredible range and showing fans that he never ceases to impress with his unique style.

Brandi Carlile’s feature on “Damage Gets Done” adds something unique to the album as well while their voices blend together beautifully. In addition, his skill is clear in “Who We Are,” which begins soft before transitioning into an emotional chorus, “We’re born at night / So much of our lives / Is just carvin’ through the dark / To get so far/ And the hardest part / Is who we are.” He perfectly describes this feeling of being lost not only with his lyrics but with the dramatic and intense instruments as well.

While much of the album thus far represented feelings of being lost, Hozier explained that “Son of Nyx” is the beginning of a switch from darkness into the light. Although it is an instrumental song, it still fits in the album perfectly, allowing for a swift switch into “All Things End,” which shows how even though everything is eventually over, we “should not change our plans” because everything will begin again.

“To Someone From A Warm Climate (Uiscefhuaraithe)” is another slow one, a beautiful song that is mainly just his voice accompanied by piano and some strings. Hozier uses the Irish language again with “Uiscefhuaraithe,” which is coldness from water in what seems to be a love song. He then continues with themes from the “Inferno” with “Butchered Tongue,” a sad tune with violent lyrics.

The tone switches quickly from the slow and sad music from the previous songs into an upbeat and happy vibe in “Anything But” — although Hozier does explain that the lyrics of this song are not as happy as they seem — further showing Hozier’s range as an artist before he shifts again to a more intense and emotional song with “Abstract (Psychopomp).”

Hozier expresses the feelings that come with heartbreak and the unknown in “Unknown / Nth,” a simple and emotional song. He sings, “Do you know, I could break beneath the weight? / Of the goodness, love, I still carry for you / That I’d walk so far just to take / The injury of finally knowing you,” sharing the devastation of still yearning for someone who hurts you.

The final song, “First Light,” is the perfect emotional and intense ending for the album. It finishes, “Like I lived my whole life / Before the first light / Some bright morning comes,” creating a kind of full circle feeling. Not only do the lyrics bring the album to a close perfectly, it ends with a burst of emotion through the music, ending it with a bang.

The album has a fantastic mix of slow, emotional music and funky upbeat pop, showcasing Hozier’s range as a musician and excellently demonstrating the themes of the album as a whole. He follows so many different emotions back and forth yet still maintains a consistent vibe throughout, producing yet another no-skip album (and a perfect album to listen to this fall in Binghamton).

Rating: 4.75/5