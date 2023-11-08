Fans were ready for it, and Swift took her career to the next level with a movie version of her most successful tour.

After the conclusion of the United States leg of her sold-out Eras Tour, singer-songwriter Taylor Swift announced on social media that she would release a recording of the concert in cinemas worldwide on Oct. 13. The concert film, shot during Swift’s six-night residence at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, was directed by Sam Wrench and produced by Swift’s own company, Taylor Swift Productions.

The film follows Swift as she performs practically her entire three-hour setlist, taking the audience through hits from her past albums, or “eras,” as her fans call them. The movie begins where the concert starts, building anticipation among viewers as Swift’s backup dancers arrive on stage, carrying large flags that drape over a spot on the stage where Swift emerges. Seconds later, Swift opens the show with the “Lover” track’s “Miss Americana and the Heartbreak Prince.” After the conclusion of the “Lover” set, she continues to play songs from the albums she has released over the course of 17 years in the music industry — “Fearless,” “evermore,” “reputation,” “Speak Now,” “Red,” “folklore,” “1989” and her most recent, “Midnights.”

Of course, Swift integrates some of her biggest hits into the setlist, including “1989’s” “Shake it Off” and “Blank Space” as well as “I Knew You Were Trouble” and “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” from “Red.” However, some of the film’s most powerful moments occur when she performs deep cuts from her catalog. From the furious belt during the bridge of “illicit affairs,” to the wistful “marjorie,” to Swift throwing dishes off a table toward the end of “tolerate it,” the emotion behind Swift’s lyrics and performance still carry a heavy impact regardless of the fact that not every person in the theater may know the words to each song.

Another standout moment from the film includes the “reputation” set, which brings a dark edginess to the concert that no other portion of the show does. Album opener “…Ready for It?” kicks off the set with an energy that rivals that of 2018’s Reputation Stadium Tour, while the transition between “Don’t Blame Me” and the dramatic “Look What You Made Me Do” only escalates it. “Delicate,” while being one of Swift’s most vulnerable songs, is still as entertaining as ever, as Swift dances and stomps cracks in the floor of the stage.

The acoustic set, which is the penultimate act of the show, features two anticipated “surprise songs” that illustrate just how far Swift has come in her career. The first, played on guitar is “Our Song” — a song Swift wrote for a school talent show when she was a teenager that eventually ended up on her self-titled debut album. The second, played on piano, is “You’re on Your Own, Kid,” a “Midnights” fan-favorite. The song describes her career trajectory and how it has impacted her emotionally. Although these tracks were played for a stadium of 10s of thousands of people and pre-recorded for a movie screen, there is something almost intimate about this set of songs. Swift sings them to the audience as if everyone in it has been right by her side during her entire career.

Since the “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” announcement, Swift’s loyal fan base has been buzzing about the release of the film, and for good reason. Swift’s performances, no matter the era, are practically flawless, while Wrench’s direction makes viewers feel as though they are on the stage with her. Every small detail is apparent, from Swift’s painted nails (each one a different color for her 10 albums) to her sly glances at the camera.

Some Swifties might be disappointed by the fact that a number of songs from the original setlist have been cut from the film — “Lover’s” “The Archer,” “evermore’s” “‘tis the damn season,” “folklore’s” “cardigan” and “1989’s” “Wildest Dreams.” However, many might take comfort in seeing many of the fan-developed aspects of the show, including the infamous “1…2…3…let’s go bitch!” during the first verse of “Delicate,” the heart hands during “Fearless” and the crowd screaming the bridge of “Cruel Summer” are still incorporated, keeping the spirit of the original concert alive.

Swiftie or not, “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” is a concert film that almost everyone can enjoy, as it is every bit as triumphant and magnificent as the show itself.