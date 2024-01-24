From heart-wrenching films like “Past Lives” to cozy films like “The Holdovers,” this year’s Oscar nominations tell memorable stories.

The 96th Academy Awards are right around the corner and the season of 2023 film was one filled with plenty of standouts. Unsurprisingly, yet still impressive, “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” have a combined total of 21 nominations with both films competing for Best Picture. There are also many first time Oscar nominees such as Lily Gladstone for her portrayal of Mollie Burkhart in “Killers of the Flower Moon” and Colman Domingo for his role as Bayard Rustin in “Rustin.” Here are a few films that prove to be deserving of their spot in this year’s awards.

“Barbie” directed by Greta Gerwig

An undeniable summer blockbuster making a little over $1.4 billion, “Barbie” has been nominated for eight Oscars, including Best Original Song and Best Adapted Screenplay. Starring Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, who is nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role, the film follows Barbie as she makes her way out of Barbieland and into the real world and, of course, Ken tags along. “Barbie” truly shines in its mesmerizing sets inspired by 1940s Palm Springs and costumes that authentically portray Mattel’s beloved Barbies, making it a high contender for Best Production Design and Best Costume Design.

“Oppenheimer” directed by Christopher Nolan

With a staggering 13 nominations, “Oppenheimer” is sure to take home a few awards. The biographical picture, set during World War II, follows physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer (played by Cillian Murphy) as he and a team of scientists create the atomic bomb that marks the first nuclear explosion. With Murphy nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role, Robert Downey Jr. nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Emily Blunt nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role and Christopher Nolan nominated for Best Director, the film proves to have a stacked cast.

“Past Lives” directed by Celine Song

Distributed by A24, a company known for its Oscar winner films such as “Moonlight” and “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” both which have won Best Picture previously, “Past Lives” may follow in both films’ footsteps. Though, it may have a better chance with Best Original Screenplay as it shares the Best Picture category with tough competition.

“Society of the Snow” directed by J.A. Bayona

Nominated for Best International Feature Film and Best Makeup and Hair, “Society of the Snow” is based on the real life 1972 Uruguayan plane crash in the Andes mountains. Worthy of both awards, the film is a rollercoaster of tense scenes that include snow avalanches and bitter wind storms. Director J.A. Bayona masterfully crafts a story of survival and what it means to question your own morals.

“The Holdovers” directed by Alexander Payne

An underrated gem, “The Holdovers” tells the story of Paul Hunham (Paul Giamatti), a New England boarding school teacher, who is forced to watch a cohort of students over Christmas break. As the movie progresses, he forms an unlikely bond with one student, Angus Tully (Dominic Sessa) and the lunch lady, Mary Lamb (Da’Vine Joy Randolph). Giamatti’s nomination for Best Actor in a Leading Role and Randolph’s nomination for Best Actress in a Supporting Role, are well deserved as both performances are stellar.

“The Boy and the Heron” directed by Hayao Miyazaki

Miyazaki’s latest project is one that does not disappoint. Nominated for Best Animated Feature Film, “The Boy and the Heron” follows 12 year-old Mahito as he and his father move to a rural town after his mother’s death. The film has all the whimsical and heartfelt elements of a classic Miyazaki movie, and it has a good chance of taking an Oscar home, with “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” really being its only other competition.