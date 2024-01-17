Cultural phenomena such as "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" won big, while Netflix original films did not perform well at this year's ceremony.

The 81st Golden Globe Awards took place on Jan. 7, 2024, celebrating the best films and television series from 2023. The awards ceremony was hosted by comedian Jo Koy and was the first Golden Globe Awards ceremony since 1982 not broadcasted on NBC and instead shown on CBS. Furthermore, after the Hollywood Foreign Press Association dissolved in 2023, Dick Clark Productions and Eldridge Industries acquired the rights to the Golden Globes. Here are the biggest winners and losers of the 81st Golden Globe Awards.

Winner: Barbenheimer

The cultural phenomenon of Barbenheimer continued its box office success with an impressive performance from both “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” at the Golden Globes. “Barbie” had nine nominations and two wins — including Best Original Song and Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, becoming the inaugural winner of the latter award. “Oppenheimer” had the most wins of any television show or film with five Golden Globe wins. The film won Best Motion Picture – Drama, Best Director for Christopher Nolan, Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for Cillian Murphy, Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr. and Best Original Score. Only time will tell if Barbenheimer continues its success at the Academy Awards.

Loser: Jo Koy

Koy hosted this year’s Golden Globe Awards and, generously speaking, received mixed reviews. While some comedians expressed their support by expressing how difficult awards ceremony hosting gigs can be, the general reaction to his opening monologue was quite poor. Koy made several unfunny jokes about “Oppenheimer,” “Barbie” and Meryl Streep. Furthermore, Koy was often the only person laughing at his jokes and, according to Justin Curto of Vulture, threw his writing staff under the bus whenever his jokes did not land. Although no one is saying that hosting an awards ceremony is easy, Koy certainly did not do himself any favors with his performance.

Winner: International Films

Although historically international films not predominantly in the English language have not done well at American awards ceremonies, recently that trend has changed with films like “Roma,” “Parasite” and “All Quiet on the Western Front” receiving acclaim outside of the best international feature film categories at awards ceremonies. The 81st Golden Globes continued this trend as “Anatomy of a Fall,” a French film, took home Best Screenplay in addition to Best Foreign Language Film. Furthermore, three of the six Best Motion Picture – Drama nominees were international films, including “Anatomy of a Fall,” the British and Polish film “The Zone of Interest” and the South Korean film “Past Lives.”

Loser: Netflix Original Films

Netflix had four of their original films nominated multiple times at the Golden Globes, but unfortunately all four films came out empty-handed. Bradley Cooper’s “Maestro” lost all four of its nominations and “May December” also received four nominations without a win. “Nyad” picked up two acting nominations for Annette Bening and Jodie Foster, but won neither. Lastly, “Rustin” also received two nominations and did not win either. Fortunately for Netflix, their original shows were more successful as “Beef” won three Golden Globes and “The Crown” won one.

Winner: Poor Things

Yorgos Lanthimos’ “Poor Things” has emerged as one of the most critically acclaimed films of 2023, winning Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy and Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for Emma Stone at the Golden Globes. “Poor Things” is likely to be a contender for a lot of major awards this awards season.

Loser: Blockbuster Animation

2023 was a big year for animated blockbuster films, with hits like “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” and Pixar’s “Elemental.” Unfortunately, these films failed to win a single Golden Globe, with the Studio Ghibli film “The Boy and the Heron” taking home Best Animated Feature Film and both Spider-Man and Mario losing in Cinematic and Box Office Achievement and a musical category.

Winner: The Holdovers

“The Holdovers” was one of just five films with multiple wins at the 81st Golden Globes, along with “Oppenheimer,” “Barbie,” “Anatomy of a Fall” and “Poor Things.” The film won Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for Paul Giamatti and Best Supporting Actress for Da’Vine Joy Randolph. Both Giamatti and Randolph cemented themselves as awards contenders with big wins at the Golden Globes.

Loser: Bradley Cooper

Actor-director Bradley Cooper directed and starred in the 2023 film “Maestro” about legendary composer Leonard Bernstein. Although “Maestro” seemed like it would be a big awards contender this year, the film failed to win any Golden Globes and Cooper lost both for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama and Best Director to Murphy and Nolan, respectively, for “Oppenheimer.”

Winner: Prestige Television

Streaming services like Netflix, HBO and Hulu have opened the door for many prestigious television shows to be made and this year’s Golden Globes celebrated many of these fine shows. HBO’s “Succession” received nine nominations and won four awards in the Drama category. Hulu’s “The Bear” likewise dominated the Musical or Comedy category, winning three awards. Lastly, Netflix’s “Beef” won all three Golden Globes it was nominated for in the Limited Series category.

Loser: Only Murders in the Building

Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” lost all five of the Golden Globes it was nominated for. “The Bear” won Best Series, Best Actor and Best Actress in the Musical or Comedy category, thwarting Steve Martin, Martin Short or Selena Gomez from winning. The show’s best chance for an award was probably Best Supporting Actress for Streep, but she lost to Elizabeth Debicki for “The Crown.” At least Gomez had a viral moment as a photo of her whispering something to Taylor Swift took the internet by storm.