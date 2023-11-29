This month's lineup features a variety of local artists who continue to foster creativity in Downtown Binghamton.

Dec. 1 marks the First Friday Walk, upholding a tradition spanning over 20 years that spotlights the creative talents of Binghamton. The event winds through Downtown Binghamton and beyond, featuring a variety of artistic displays. For local artists, gallery owners and musicians, the First Friday Walk serves as a valuable platform to exhibit their work, contributing to the cultural enrichment of the Binghamton community.

Dec. 1 at Atomic Tom’s 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. (196 State St.)

Music and art come together at Tom Haines’ presentation of his paintings through an exhibition titled “Nevis Landscapes.” Live music will be presented by Kanaz and friends.

Dec. 1 to Jan. 27 at Anthony Brunelli Fine Arts (186 State St.)

Anthony Brunelli Fine Arts will feature two exhibitions this First Friday. “It’s The Little Things: Small Selections from ABFA” features the work of many of ABFA’s gallery artists. Akin to the title, the gallery will feature an array of small-scale paintings, offering an intimate, highly personal experience that will leave viewers contemplating the “little things in life.”

“THE PROJECT SPACE: Wish You Were Here: Paintings by Ron Weis” features Ron Weis’ small oil paintings. The series encapsulates the things Weis loves most about oil paint as a medium as a flexible material, capable of unveiling the expressive possibilities within objects that are often overlooked. The pieces on display this First Friday include seemingly insignificant objects such as a postcard, elevated to the stance of an exemplary work of art through Weis’ skillful painting.

Dec. 1 to Jan. 27 at Orazio Salati Studio & Gallery (204 State St.)

Robert & Elizabeth Yates present “Copper Fire Paintings,” a showcase featuring paintings created through copper colored with a blow torch. The nature-inspired images produce an array of colors through the application of patinas — a film found naturally on copper and methods to reduce heat.

Dec. 1 to Dec. 23 at Cooperative Gallery 213 (213 State St.)

The Cooperative Gallery Exhibiting & Supporting Members present their “23rd Annual Holiday Show,” a showcase of the community artists, artisans and creative minds of the local Binghamton area.

Dec. 1 at Old Barn Market 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. (212 State St.)

Binghamton’s downtown market and bakery will transform into a creative space this First Friday, featuring an art show by Laura Hunsinger-Kelly and live music by Hailey Hundley.

Dec. 1 to Dec. 29 at BCAC Artisan Gallery (223 State St.)

The Artisan Gallery will feature the wood carvings of Peter Nosikov, drawing inspiration from the majesty and beauty of the natural world.

Additionally, flutist Melanie Valencia and harpist Meredith Bocek will perform live music in the spirit of the holiday season.

Dec. 1 to Dec. 23 at BCAC Art Path Gallery 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (223 State St.)

Participants in BCAC’s bimonthly Open Figure Drawing classes will present several of their favorite works over the course of the past year.

Dec. 1 to Dec 2. at Artist in Residence in-studio Exhibition (BCAC) 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (223 State St.)

Ciara Heatherman’s exhibition marks the beginning of a profoundly personal and innovative series for the artist. Heatherman explores her current life phase, centered around her family and role as a parent, through a collection of figurative works. The series features a trio of expansive oil paintings that depict the various stages commonly encountered by active caregivers. Heatherman, her husband and her daughter assume the role of storytellers, presenting the mutually beneficial impact emanating from these intimate experiences. Drawing inspiration from Neo-Renaissance artists such as J.W. Waterhouse and employing a painterly technique reminiscent of the Impressionists, Heatherman utilizes an expressive and dynamic approach rooted in realism to effectively convey an experience for the viewer.

Dec. 1 to Jan. 31 at Lost Dog Cafe & Lounge (222 Water St.)

Binghamton-based artist Jessica Petrylak presents a multimedia exhibition titled “SUPERSTAR,” paired with a dance party featuring Britney Spears and music reminiscent of the 2000s. The dance party will run from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. in the lounge.

Dec. 1 to Jan. 31 at Binghamton Photo (1st-floor gallery – adjacent to the Bundy Museum, 32 Cedar St.)

Julian Paugh presents “Pale Blue Dot and Beyond,” a series centered around astrophotography.

Dec. 1 to Jan. 2 at The Bundy Museum Third Floor Gallery (129 Main St.)

As part of the Bundy Museum’s Save the Bundy Fundraising campaign, a variety of artists will present their works through the “Bundy Fest Group Art Show.”

Dec. 1 to Jan. 1 at Just Breathe Cannabis Dispensary (75 Court St.)

Graphic designer Jessica Licciardello will present her work on paper, marking the Exhale Gallery’s second exhibition. Additionally, the gallery will feature last month’s exhibit by Con$mr. Beverages will be sponsored by Ayrloom.

Dec. 1 at the Phelps Mansion Museum 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (191 Court St.)

The Jessica Farrell and Tara Elliott piano studios will join together for a holiday-themed student piano recital to kick off the season.

Dec. 1 at the Roberson Museum and Science Center 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. (30 Front St.)

First Friday marks the return of the Roberson Museum’s annual “Home for the Holidays,” showcasing the original creations of community members, including elaborate decorations and lots of trees.

Dec. 1 to Dec. 30 at The Discovery Center of the Southern Tier (60 Morgan Road)

First Friday marks the Grand Opening of the Village of Gingerbread titled “Our Home Town,” an annual gingerbread village showcase to ring in the holiday season. Sponsored by Valley Dental, the showcase features the creations of community members, for community members. This year, creations center around a celebration of neighborhood gems, displaying the talent and skills of bakers throughout the community through the creation of festive gingerbread-themed structures and buildings.

Overall, December’s First Friday Walk promises to be a delightful and enriching experience, bringing together the diverse and vibrant cultural expressions that make Binghamton a truly unique and creative community.