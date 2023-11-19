Chocolate mousse with cocoa powder is a delicious Thanksgiving dessert option.

With Thanksgiving quickly approaching, here are four delicious dessert ideas to enrich your Thanksgiving celebration.

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, students are eager to return home, surround themselves with family and indulge in classic holiday meals. However, as delicious as turkey and potatoes may be, everyone knows that dessert is what truly captivates everyone’s attention. Here are some simple Thanksgiving dessert ideas to celebrate the holiday and enjoy with your loved ones.

Pumpkin Cookies

https://www.foodandwine.com/recipes/pumpkin-cookies – Grace Parisi

Ingredients

Cookies

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 ¼ cups sugar

1 large egg

1 stick unsalted butter, softened to room temperature

1 cup canned pumpkin puree

2 tablespoons minced candied ginger

1 ½ tablespoons pumpkin pie spice

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

Glaze

1 cup confectioners’ sugar

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

1 tablespoon milk

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

2. Line three baking sheets with parchment paper.

3. Whisk flour, baking soda, pumpkin pie spice and salt in a small bowl.

4. Using an electric mixer, mix the butter and sugar until fluffy.

5. Mix in the egg and vanilla extract, then the pumpkin puree and candied ginger.

6. Beat in the rest of the dry ingredients until properly distributed.

7. Scoop tablespoons of batter onto the cooking sheets and smooth the tops over with your finger.

8. One sheet at a time, bake the cookies in the middle of the oven for 15 minutes.

9. For the glaze, mix the confectioners’ sugar, milk and butter in a small bowl.

10. Spread a teaspoon of the glaze evenly on each cookie.

Snickerdoodles

https://cooking.nytimes.com/recipes/1018581-snickerdoodles – Samantha Seneviratne

Ingredients

1½ cups/180 grams all-purpose flour

¾ cup/150 grams granulated sugar, plus 2 tablespoons

1 large egg

10 tablespoons/140 grams unsalted butter (1¼ sticks) (at room temperature)

1 tablespoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon cream of tartar

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon kosher salt

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

2. Whisk the baking soda, cream of tartar, flour and salt in a large bowl.

3. Using an electric mixer, beat the butter and ¾ cup sugar until fluffy.

4. Beat in the egg and vanilla extract before adding the flour mixture once it is combined.

5. In a small bowl, mix cinnamon and the remaining two tablespoons of sugar.

6. Roll the dough into small balls before rolling them in the cinnamon/sugar mix.

7. Bake the cookies on baking sheets with parchment paper for 10-12 minutes.

8. Let cool for a few minutes.

Pecan Pie Bars

https://www.southernliving.com/recipes/pecan-pie-bars – Southern Living Test Kitchen

Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose flour

⅔ cup powdered sugar

¾ cup softened butter

½ cup firmly packed brown sugar

⅔ cup butter

½ cup honey

3 ½ cups coarsely chopped pecans

3 tablespoons whipping cream

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

2. Grease a 13×9-inch baking dish lightly with cooking spray.

3. To make the crust, mix flour, sugar and softened butter until evenly combined. Pat mixture on bottom and sides of baking dish and bake for 20 minutes.

4. Make the filling, bring brown sugar, honey, butter and whipping cream to a boil using a saucepan over medium heat. Then stir in the pecans.

5. Pour the filling into the crust.

6. Bake for 25-30 minutes.

7. Let cool before cutting into two-inch squares.

Chocolate Mousse with Cocoa Powder

https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/283146/chocolate-mousse-with-cocoa-powder/ – lutzflcat

Ingredients

1 ⅓ cups heavy cream

⅔ cup cream cheese

½ cup powdered sugar

⅓ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1 tablespoon chocolate, grated

2 tablespoons powdered sugar

½ teaspoon almond extract

Directions

1. Mix cream, ½ cup powdered sugar and cocoa powder in a chilled, large bowl.

2. Using an electric mixer, beat until combined.

3. In another bowl, beat whipped cream cheese until soft.

4. Gradually mix in two tablespoons of powdered sugar.

5. Mix in and beat almond extract.

6. Fold the mixture of cream cheese into the chocolate whipped cream until blended.

7. Place mousse into small dishes.

8. Top with grated chocolate.