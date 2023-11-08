Starbucks' new holiday drinks provide a great blend of classic flavors and new staples.

Warm and bursting with hints of winter time treats — the campus Starbucks holiday drinks menu will have you fully equipped for a season of snow-covered fun.

There’s nothing like sitting on your bed with a warm festive drink and a plate of freshly baked cookies, watching wintery movies under the covers. Although college life can definitely come between enjoying the seasonal cheer, something we all can bond over is good food and drink.

This year, Starbucks released their holiday drinks menu on Nov. 2, making it possible for us to enjoy warm beverages reminiscent of our time at home.

Among various recurring flavors and some new editions, this year’s beverages include combinations of flavors like caramel, cookie, nuts, chocolate and the classic peppermint syrup. Starbucks is known for their intense and creative flavors that almost completely mask the taste of caffeine, and this menu is no exception.

If you’re someone who loves sweet and fun drinks but still needs that energizing boost, you might want to consider this ranking of their new holiday drinks release.

1. Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte

With notes of marzipan and sugar cookie goodness at the forefront of your mouth, the sugar cookie almond milk latte delivers a perfect blend of sweet treat and a midday pick-me-up. Although the coffee aspect of the drink is strong enough to help power through study sessions, it’s masked in a wonderfully crafted sugar cookie taste.

This drink has a perfect balance between being flavored, yet not too sweet, while still being very caffeinated.

2. Peppermint Mocha

Thick and full with a chocolatey base and exploding with peppermint syrup — the peppermint mocha comes in just second to the sugar cookie almond milk latte. The peppermint mocha is the ultimate reflection of the winter season with its fun twist on the classic hot chocolate — a staple of seasonal festivities.

3. Chestnut Praline Latte

Interestingly enough, the chestnut praline latte is quite enjoyable. Topped with candied pralines and chestnut on a bed of foam, this latte resembles a nutty chai. Its caffeinated base blends into the rest of the latte such that notes of bitterness emerge from the sweetness of the candied nuts.

Rather than an attempt to mask the coffee, this latte does really well with merging the different flavors, creating an unexpectedly comforting winter drink.

4. Gingerbread Oat Milk Chai Latte

Although the gingerbread oat milk chai latte seems questionable, it still manages to taste completely different from what one would expect.

Similar to the sugar cookie almond milk latte, the gingerbread oat milk chai latte has a lingering sugar cookie taste, but is much more chalky and batter-like. Somewhere in the mix, the gingerbread spice was lost because it could barely be tasted within the drink.

This latte was definitely not the best, though not entirely horrible — putting it in fourth place.

5. Caramel Bruleé Latte

Coming in at fifth, though probably more deserving of an even lower ranking — the caramel bruleé latte.

Though the caramel flavor was present and so was the process of the bruleé (the mishmash of burned butter and vanilla) — nothing worked for this drink. An overwhelming whiplash of sugar in the first sip was incredibly on brand with most caramel flavored drinks, yet still unimaginable. The only telling sign of caffeine being present was the faint aftertaste of coffee, leaving the drink completely unbalanced.

With nothing salvageable about the Caramel Bruleé Latte, it was most definitely the worst drink on the holiday menu.

Whether you’re someone who enjoys the taste of coffee and is looking to try something new and festive, or you’re someone who absolutely hates coffee and you’re looking for a delicious energizing pick me up — the new holiday drinks menu has it all. Before the season ends, have a taste of what the campus Starbucks has to offer.