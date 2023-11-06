A look back on some of the best "Friends" episodes as an homage to Matthew Perry.

On Oct. 28, the world learned that actor Matthew Perry had tragically passed away. Perry was known for starring in the hit sitcom “Friends” from 1994 to 2004 as well as films like “Fools Rush In” and “17 Again.” To celebrate his life, here are 10 episodes of “Friends” that have stood the test of time.

10. “The Last One” (Season 10, Episodes 17 and 18)

The finale of “Friends” is one of the best episodes in the show as it manages to end the show in a satisfying way after 10 years on air. In fact, “The Last One” was the most viewed episode of “Friends” when it aired. The episode worked because it stayed true to the heart of “Friends.” Audiences were satisfied as they got to see (spoiler alert) Rachel and Ross get together as well as Monica and Chandler adopt twins.

9. “The One with Ross’ Sandwich” (Season 5, Episode 9)

The ninth episode of season five is one of the strangest episodes of “Friends” — while the title mentions Ross’ famous “moist maker” sandwich comprised of Thanksgiving leftovers — the main plot focuses on Monica and Chandler trying to cover up their relationship. Hijinks ensue as Joey has to cover for them, including taking the blame for Chandler’s underwear being found in Monica and Rachel’s apartment. This episode succeeds because it shows how “Friends” was unafraid to take risks and put its characters in awkward situations.

8. “The One with the Football” (Season 3, Episode 9)

Thanksgiving episodes are a staple of “Friends,” and this will not be the only Thanksgiving-themed episode on the list. “The One with the Football” focuses on the six friends as they play a game of football on Thanksgiving, bringing out the sibling rivalry between Monica and Ross, who had been banned from playing football by their parents due to an injury sustained by Ross when they were kids. The game ends in a stalemate between Monica and Ross as they both hold onto the ball and stay there all night.

7. “The One with the Proposal: Part 2” (Season 6, Episode 25)

As the name implies, this is the episode where Chandler proposes to Monica and she says yes. With that being said, the arc of the episode is all but straightforward, as Chandler tries to play it cool and goes too far in convincing Monica that he does not ever want to get married in an attempt to make his proposal more surprising. This almost leads to her getting back together with her ex-boyfriend, Richard, but thankfully, Monica and Chandler end the episode engaged. This episode holds up because of how it plays with the fears of the audience, but still ends in a satisfying way.

6. “The One With Monica And Chandler’s Wedding” (Season 7, Episodes 23 and 24)

While the season six finale ended with Monica and Chandler engaged, the season seven finale ends with them married. The wedding does not go as poorly as another wedding that will appear later on this list, but Joey just barely makes it to the ceremony and the episode ends with another surprise, as it is revealed that Rachel is pregnant. Once again, this episode plays on the audience’s expectations, like when Phoebe finds a pregnancy test and it is first assumed to be Monica’s.

5. “The One After Ross Says Rachel” (Season 5, Episode 1)

The premiere of season five also focuses on a wedding, although Ross and Emily’s wedding did not go as smoothly as Monica and Chandler’s wedding. Famously, Ross says Rachel’s name instead of Emily’s during their vows, and the episode deals with the consequences of this mistake. It is a heartbreaking yet fitting episode as Ross has to defend that he has no romantic feelings for Rachel anymore, to both the audience and his wife, Emily. “Friends” is at its best when the characters have to deal with the ramifications of their erratic behavior.

4. “The One Where Ross Finds Out” (Season 2, Episode 7)

Season two marked an important shift in the show as the potential for Ross and Rachel to be romantically involved grew, and this episode acts as the catalyst for that. Simply put, this is the episode where Ross and Rachel first kiss. However, it is so much more than that, as the audience also gets to see the development of the individual friendships between Chandler and Monica as well as Joey and Phoebe.

3. “The One with the Rumor” (Season 8, Episode 9)

Notably, “Friends” had a lot of famous actors guest star on the show during its runtime, including George Clooney, Robin Williams, Gary Oldman and Julia Roberts. Perhaps the best celebrity cameo occurs in the ninth episode of season eight as Brad Pitt, then the real life husband of Jennifer Aniston (Rachel), stars as Will Colbert, an old friend of Ross and Rachel who visits for Thanksgiving. The episode shines as Ross and Will reveal that they had an “I hate Rachel Green” club in high school. Pitt’s chemistry with the cast makes this episode one of the best.

2. “The One with All the Thanksgivings” (Season 5, Episode 8)

The third (and final) Thanksgiving episode on this list is the season five episode, “The One with All the Thanksgivings.” This episode features flashbacks as each friend recounts their worst Thanksgiving, giving the audience multiple Thanksgivings in one, fun-filled episode. It marks itself as one of the all-time greats as it gives a ton of backstory into Monica and Chandler’s relationship — particularly how Chandler managed to lose his toe. At the end, Chandler tells Monica that he loves for the first time, signifying a touching way to end the episode.

1. “The One with the Embryos” (Season 4, Episode 12)

The best episode of “Friends” is the 12th episode of the fourth season, which centers on Phoebe agreeing to be a surrogate mother for her brother and his wife while the rest of the gang competes in a trivia competition about each other, hosted by Ross. The episode ends with Joey and Chandler winning and thus switching apartments with Monica and Rachel. The episode is equal parts hilarious and heartwarming, making it the ultimate “Friends” episode.