After the end of an almost five-monthlong strike, many anticipated TV shows and movies will return to production.

The Writers Guild of America has finally come to an agreement with Hollywood executives to garner better wages for themselves. This comes after an almost five-monthlong strike where all production on movies and TV shows was halted. This strike coincided with the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists actor strike that at the time of this article, is still working out their own negotiations. With the writer’s strike being officially over and writers returning back to their scripts, many anticipated TV shows and movies will be back in production. Here is what you can expect to see on your screens very soon.

“Stranger Things”

The final season of “Stranger Things” was put on pause and the fate of our core four was left in the balance. Finally, headway can be made in the script for what’s sure to be a historic series finale. The fourth season concluded on loose ends with villain Vecna unsolved and the fate of Hawkins being more unknown than it has ever been. The final season is expected to be released sometime in 2025.

“Community: The Movie”

Yes, you heard that right. The beloved NBC sitcom “Community” is coming to the big screen. This project was initially conceptualized in 2020 by star Joel Mchale and co-writer Andrew Guest. It was then pitched to Sony who picked it up and was then just a matter of figuring out which members of the original cast wanted to participate. The original cast is set to reprise their roles except for Chevy Chase. The release date is currently unknown but with the script being back in the works, expect to hear more updates in the coming year.

“Euphoria”

The iconic HBO teen drama is back to crafting its third and potentially final season. The second season aired in the beginning of 2022 and was on everyone’s radar every Sunday. The third season was put on halt despite creator Sam Levinson wanting to initially push this third season out faster than he had with season two. Now that the strike is over, Levinson is back at work conceptualizing a third season involving a substantial time jump. Season three is currently on track to premiere sometime in the latter half of 2025 with star Zendaya to possibly make her directorial debut.

“Freaky Friday 2”

The beloved angst-filled “Freaky Friday” is finally getting a sequel over two decades after it aired on Disney channel. The sequel had been up in the air for most of the 2010s, and it wasn’t until 2022 when news had broken that a sequel was in the works. The script for the film was fully finished right as the writer’s strike commenced. The film is set to have both Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan reprise their infamous mother-daughter roles. There is not much known about the plot of the film and with the script having just been completed when the writer’s strike began, it may be a while before we get any further updates.

“Abbott Elementary”

The newly debuted ABC sitcom has already amassed a large following which has made the wait for the new season even more unbearable. The second season aired this past spring and with writers back at work, the wait should be shorter than initially thought. “Abbott Elementary” has quickly been compared to the likes of “Modern Family” and “How I Met Your Mother” but with the stories of a different demographic being told. As the lead writer of the show, Quinta Brunson allows for more diverse plot lines and relatability that other earlier sitcoms may have lacked. With the third season confirmed in January 2023, the airing date is estimated to be sometime in late 2023 or 2024.