The leaves are changing, and the cold weather is slowly creeping into the lives of the Binghamton community. With this change in season comes the unexplainable need for newness in people’s lives — or even just a simple change in scenery. This upcoming Friday, students and residents can take a trip to Downtown Binghamton and witness an array of local artists and musicians for October’s First Friday Art Walk. This tradition of 20 years promotes artists and musicians in local galleries on the first Friday of every month.

Atomic Tom’s located on 196 State St. is showing the exhibition “Rude and Bold Women,” which will be open throughout the entire month of October. The visual arts show presents a diverse array of work celebrating local women artists.

Also beginning on Friday is the opening of the exhibition “The Vacant Society: The Continuous Journey” at Binghamton Photo on 32 Cedar St. “The Vacant Society” takes a series of photos and stories of abandoned buildings. The exhibit allows its audience to reconnect with these neglected and demolished buildings that have been a part of the world and people’s lives for so long.

The Independent Mural on 23E Clinton St. is having a reception for Sardar Kestay’s mural on Oct. 6 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., where there will be a ribbon cutting followed by a reception. Kestay’s mural centers on a woman who is intimately positioned, addressing women’s empowerment in the face of cultural expectations.

There is an Artist in Residence in-studio Exhibition (BCAC) on 223 State St. on view Oct. 6 to 7. The exhibition, “All It Is and All It Ever Was” by Sam Muré, is a collection of mixed media artwork about the identity and experiences of the artist. Muré uses different mediums of art from photography and analogs to print and drawings to capture the emotionally complex feelings of life.

Another exhibition, titled “You and Me” by Scott Montgomery, is a series of whimsical photos that is being displayed at the Roberson Museum and Science Center at 30 Front St. This will be open for only the night of the First Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Additionally, partake in the ability to communicate with the deceased on Oct. 6 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m with “Give Me A Sign: If the Dead Could Speak.” At the Phelps Mansion Museum on 191 Court St., you can learn of the history of the mansion, feel the spirits and hear horror stories all while taking a tour.

The Cooperative Gallery 213 on 213 State St. is holding an installation by Steph Schweitzer. His works, called “VIRUS,” are pieces that seemingly float in the air and change color, and this installment will be open until Oct. 23.

There is a clear variety of exhibitions and events to go to for a change in the people of Binghamton’s lives. The range of local artists, locations and artwork is appropriately timed with the beauty in the changing of seasons.