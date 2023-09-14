This list combines all different aspects of fall from its spookiness to its coziness.

The leaves fall silently against the pavement as people walk across the street, underneath the moody red and orange leaves. The chilly breeze, fallen leaves and orange and red colors make you want to curl up on the couch — or in some cases your dorm — to watch movies and TV shows with a pumpkin latte in your hands. TV shows and movies can make or break the perfect fall vibes, so here are some to consider to get you in that cozy mood.

TV Shows

“Gilmore Girls”

What gives off more fall vibes than “Gilmore Girls”? This mother-daughter show depicts the duo in cozy sweaters and jeans, sipping their coffee while walking around their small town of Stars Hollow, Connecticut. The leaves seem to always be changing their colors, and there is always some sort of fall festival with pumpkins and a crisp breeze.

“American Horror Story”

This show is an anthology, meaning each season tells a different story. To get in the fall mood, you should watch the seasons “Murder House,” which revolves around Halloween, “Coven,” which is heavy on voodoo, magic and witch vibes, and “Asylum” and “Roanoke,” which both feel like a horror film. The overall feel of the show gets you in the mood for Halloween and the scary, ghostly energy that revolves around fall.

“The Vampire Diaries”

“The Vampire Diaries” encompasses almost everything Halloween and eerie. Witches, vampires, werewolves and so many more supernatural characters are the basis of the plot. The show radiates fall with the small town, close-knit group of friends and the supernatural events that affect the lives of the townspeople. It pairs perfectly with the change of season that occurs when fall comes around.

“Only Murders in the Building”

A lighthearted murder mystery based in New York City is perfect for this upcoming fall. The show revolves around an unlikely trio who live in the same apartment building and come together to solve different murder mysteries that occur in their building and produce a podcast about it. The mystery, weather and clothing within the show give you a taste of fall.

Movies

“Scream” (1996)

“Scream,” being a classic ‘90s horror, is a must-watch. It became an instant classic upon its release and has since made many sequels. The original follows a high school student as she becomes the target of a masked killer. This movie is filled with jump scares, suspense and a sort of humorous horror that gets you ready for your spooky fall season.

“Hocus Pocus” (1993)

When young Max moves to the witch town of Salem, Massachusetts, he accidentally lets out a coven of witches who are determined to become mortal. If this show doesn’t already bring you back to the Halloween of your childhood, it will get you in the fall mood with its Halloween setting and the town of Salem bustling with fall decorations.

“When Harry Met Sally…” (1989)

This classic romance explores the question of whether men and women can truly be friends without getting into any kind of romantic relationship. Set against the New York City backdrop, the movie brings a sense of fall into it with most of the movie being set in the fall. Sally and Harry are constantly wearing warm sweaters and walking along the streets of New York City with colorful leaves around them. This is a feel-good romantic movie that makes you feel warm inside, just like the coziness that fall brings.

“Coraline” (2009)

“Coraline,” an unimaginably creepy but lovable film, has you in suspense and gets you in the fall mood in no time. Following the character Coraline and her journey in her own dark, gloomy world, and then in contrast the “other world,” which is filled with color, the movie has you at the edge of your seat. It’s a classic horror movie that has you wanting to get ready for your own horror-filled Halloween.

“It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” (1966)

The perfect fall vibes movie that will have you warm from head to toe, is a perfect end to this list. Anyone can take a trip down memory lane with “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.” It warms you from the inside, bringing you back to your childhood as you watch Linus prove to everyone that the “Great Pumpkin” is real. The nighttime aesthetic and the pumpkin patch in a fall background gets you overflowing with so much nostalgia.

This list is a guarantee to get you lying in your bed, surrounded by fall decorations and craving some home-cooked pumpkin pie. So start binging everything fall, because before you know it, Binghamton will be under a sheet of snow.