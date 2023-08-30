Here are a few tips that will help you kick-start your cooking era in college.

Whether it’s adding sauce to your dishes or heading to the farmers market, there are a variety of ways to bring flair to college cooking.

Nothing beats a home-cooked meal. Eating from the dining halls for three square meals a day can be a tough adjustment, especially if it is your first time away from home.

However, cooking at college can be a challenge. If you are in a dorm situation, you may not have cooking supplies beyond a pot or a pan — if you have any at all. Your communal kitchen may not be convenient to use. Even if you live in an apartment, a busy schedule can interfere with your culinary pursuits.

But cooking in college is possible, and it doesn’t need to be an involved process. Here are some quick and easy tips for cooking in college that will bring fast flavor and fuel your study sessions.

1. Stock up on essential sauces and seasonings

It can be difficult to achieve a quick depth of flavor with limited resources. Besides the essentials of salt, pepper and oil, consider purchasing sauces and seasonings that will bring a lot of flavor instantly. Soy sauce and sesame oil work great for fried rice and ramen nights, while barbecue sauce and hot sauce will add a kick to proteins such as chicken and beef. Herb and spice mixes like Italian seasoning and garam masala will add crucial seasoning to your dishes with minimal work on your end.

2. Frozen food is your friend

When it comes to cooking in college, you might not have time to get to the grocery store every week. Buying frozen food can mean fish sticks and chicken nuggets — does reheating count as cooking? It can also mean frozen raw meat and fish, along with fruit and vegetables. Buying frozen ingredients is an easy way to get a nutritious meal that won’t require the same labor and price tag as fresh ingredients. With as little as a baking dish and some oil, salt and pepper, you can have a full meal ready for dinner.

3. Bouillon cubes make for a convenient soup

Bouillon cubes are a culinary shortcut that deserve their place in your cabinet. Simply boil some water and mix in the cube according to the ratio on the box. Unlike boxed stock, you don’t need to worry about them spoiling once opened — you can use as much or as little as you want, and they don’t need refrigeration. Perhaps the best part is that they’re $2.38 for 24 cubes at Walmart. You can’t beat that.

4. The C-Store carries basic food items

In addition to late night snacks, the C-Store in Hinman Dining Center conveniently carries cooking essentials such as jars of tomato sauce, boxes of pasta and jars of peanut butter. While a bit pricey, its options can help you out in a pinch. Grab some pasta and sauce, and you have a weeknight dinner down pat.

5. The Broome County Regional Farmers Market offers fresh ingredients

If you have some free time on the weekend, you can stop by the Broome County Regional Farmers Market at 840 Upper Front St. in Binghamton. Every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. the farmers market features fresh produce and artisan goods from local vendors. The high-quality ingredients will add freshness and depth of flavor to your dish.

6. You can get local produce delivered straight from the farm to campus

Another lesser-known way of obtaining local produce is through a community-supported agriculture program. These programs create a reciprocal relationship between consumers and farms, in which consumers pay a fixed price for regular deliveries of farm-fresh ingredients. Binghamton University is lucky to partner with Russell Farms of Brackney, Pennsylvania, which provides participating students with a weekly bundle delivered right to the East Gym. The farm share starts at $140 for an individual share of 10 weekly deliveries.

Cooking in college can be a challenge, but it can also be a fun one. With these quick tips, you can start trying your hand at home-cooked meals. Enlist some friends to cook together and see where your culinary adventures take you.