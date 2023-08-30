September's Art Walk lineup features local artists and historic museums that bring new artistic vision to the Binghamton art scene.

As the school year begins, Binghamton University students cherish the good weather and minimal workload before the two begin to deteriorate. On this upcoming Friday, students and residents alike can enjoy a myriad of art exhibitions spread around the Binghamton area in celebration of September’s First Friday Art Walk, a local tradition going on for almost 20 years. Every first Friday of the month, galleries all over town take part in promoting artists and musicians through these exhibitions which have become an essential tradition of the community.

At the BCAC Artisan Gallery located on 223 State St., the exhibition “Translations of the Tiers & More: Armondo Dellasanta & Erin Waye” opens this Friday and closes Sept. 29. It features artwork from two painters who concentrate specifically on images of city life. While their artistic styles differ, they share similarities in the colorful and abstract approach which makes the artwork a pleasure to see.

Also beginning Friday is the “Art of the Everyday” exhibition at the Roberson Museum and Science Center on 30 Front St. For the month of September, the work of Mary Michael Shelley will be on display and Binghamton residents have the opportunity to admire her unique collection. She utilizes wood and acrylic paint as well as wood carvings to express her appreciation for the simple aspects of life.

Currently on display until Sept. 30 at the Anthony Brunelli Fine Arts located on 186 State St. is the 20/20 Vision exhibition with artworks by Anthony Brunelli, Levi Justice, Leeah Jo, Na Chainkua Reindorf and others. Notable works include Brunelli’s “Washington Square Park,” a piece centered around a crowd on a beautiful day around a fountain and Reindorf’s “Mawu Nyonu,” which has received critical acclaim worldwide. According to the Anthony Brunelli Fine Arts official website, the exhibition is centered on contemporary realism, photorealism and hyperrealist structure.

The Bundy Museum of History and Art is currently hosting an exhibition as well, and you can see it until Oct. 3 on 129 Main St. “A Fire in my Belly” by photographer Jackson Galati explores his own idea of the definition of beauty. In his work, he aims to demonstrate the road to self-discovery. He uses self-portraits as a form of self-expression in his goal to represent physically what he feels internally. Galati has long been practicing studio portraiture, and he currently uses a digital single-lens reflex camera (DSLR) and mirrorless camera to capture his images. He mainly photographs in studios in his own Binghamton apartment as well as publishes photos for his personal photo zine “Documenting Being in a Pre-Invented Existence.”

At the Orazio Salati Studio & Gallery on 204 State St., the exhibition “A Boy Who Dared to be Different” by Randy Sandlin will be on view for the month of September. These personal and abstract paintings explore Sandlin’s own life and feelings. The purposely imperfect and unfinished artwork conveys his life story and how he arrived to where he is now.

Another exhibition titled “What: Was-Is-Maybe” by Mary Rose will be displayed until Sept. 23 at the Cooperative Gallery 213 on 213 State St. and its focus will be on Rose exploring her art as it progresses. At the Garland Gallery this Friday, artist Susan MacDonald will present her exhibition Domestik with live music by DJ Baybee. From Sept. 1 to Sept. 29, Atomic Tom’s will host an exhibition by artist KT Kanazawich. Old Barn Market will also host an exhibition by AmarA*jk on Sept. 23.

Additionally, the Phelps Mansion Museum on 191 Court St. will have a Game Night/Scavenger Hunt this Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., where kids and families will get the chance to play 19th-century games. The Discovery Center of the Southern Tier on 60 Morgan Rd. will have a “Discover Illumination, Glow in the Dark Art Show” from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday as well.

It is clear that Binghamton residents and students have the pick of the litter when it comes to deciding what exhibitions they want to see this weekend. With a range of artists and a variety of locations to choose from, people will surely be entertained for hours as they jump from show to show supporting their local artists.