Galleries and museums set the tone for Springhamton 2023.

Spring is in full bloom in the month of May, which means Binghamton’s weather starts to show more sun and people begin to flood outside. Starting on the first Friday of May on the fifth, galleries and museums will show off the best Binghamton has to offer in the art world.

May 5 to June 30 at Anthony Brunelli Fine Arts (186 State St.)

This exhibition, titled “The Passionate Observer,” will showcase the works of three contemporary artists named Alisha Sickler-Brunelli, Charlotte Heath and Benjamin Johnson. The themes around the art will involve essential qualities of an inquisitive mind including wonder, inquiry and curiosity.

May 5 to 27 at the Cooperative Gallery 213 (213 State St.)

Like the previous exhibition, the Cooperative Gallery’s “Horizons” will feature works from multiple artists. The first prominent artist is Joanne Thorne Arnold, who has spent the last year on a new painting technique called “plein air.” “Plein air” is French for “outdoors,” which is fitting since the technique involves painting outdoors in the open, crisp air. Arnold has found this year-long exercise to have sharpened her focus and added new complexities to her paintings.

The other two artists are a collaboration between Eileen Schlag, a member of the gallery and her husband Rick Schlag. Rick is showing off his pottery highlights from his 33 years as an artist with both landscapes and abstracts. These prices are made up of color stoneware layers and then fired to over 2,000 degrees. Eileen is presenting paintings she made with layers of oil paint and cold wax. These layers show either thick or thin pops of color, which Eileen would then remove to reveal a new color.

May 5 to 30 at the Bundy Museum of History and Art (129 Main St.)

“New Mother Nature & Other Songs” will present art by Victor Lay and music by Pat Donnelly. Lay’s art will focus on landscapes, florals, animals and local scenes. Donnelly is a singer and guitarist from Metro Detroit. He has had a fascinating life, including being a former CBS courtroom sketch artist and attending Kendall College of Art and Design of Ferris State University in Grand Rapids for his BFA. Along with the guitar, he has loved drumming all his life. For over 20 years in the Southern Tier of New York state, he has been able to bring his passion for music to audiences.

May 5 at the Phelps Mansion Museum (191 Court St.)

On May 5 at 6 p.m., the students of Binghamton University accompanist Pej Reitz will perform their annual spring piano recital. The show will be completely free with open viewings of the mansion after the show is over. Reitz is a Binghamton area native who attended Boston University, New England Conservatory and BU. She has accompanied all over the world including England, Spain, Austria and South America. She also performed at the Newport Music Festival for two seasons and was invited to play in Tokyo, Japan at the International Clarinet Conference.

May 5 at the Discovery Center of the Southern Tier (60 Morgan Road)

From 4 to 7 p.m., The Discovery Center of the Southern Tier will be featuring an exhibition that celebrates Mexican culture and art for Cinco De Mayo. There will be lots of featured art and performances such as a local Mariachi Band from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. and works made by The Creative Hive. These works will represent Mexican culture including tin art, Frida Kahlo-influenced clay pots, Molas and painted tiles inspired by Talavera.