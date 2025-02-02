This month's First Friday offers unique exhibits, LEGO sculptures and several opportunities to discover Binghamton's art scene.

The best way to start off your month during the colder months is a trip to Downtown Binghamton with the First Friday Art Walk. Held on the first Friday of every month, the Arts Walk is an easy way to heat up your day downtown.

Founded in the 2000s by three art-enthusiast women, it has brought joy and excitement to the new beginnings of the month and the new discoveries of local artists and spots to frequent.

Feb. 7 to March 1 at Praxis from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (85 Court St.)

Praxis, a gallery for emerging and experimentalist artists, has a new show, “Parable of the Talents,” featuring artists Melissa Schmitz, visual art by Abigail Cornelia and Nicole Paolillo, followed later by a poetry reading by Sharon Ball. This exhibition focuses and reflects on the literary work of Octavia Butler.

Feb. 7 To March 1 at Cooperative Gallery 213 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. (213 State St.)

This exhibit features the encapsulating works of photographer Bill Gorman, with his exhibit titled “Photography,” along with a tribute and memorial for photographer Geof Gould titled “Favorites.”

Feb. 7 to Feb. 28 at BCAC Artisan Gallery and BCAC Art Path Gallery from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (223 State St.)

In “Fables of Reconstruction” Erik Lasky’s imagination and curiosity bleeds into his work. Offering a break from modern art, Lasky focuses mostly on realism and a limited palette. By taking human emotions and mixing it in with the art process, Lasky wants to bring the image to life, as the artist notes, “you will see it thick and thin, dissolved and sanded, my fingerprints, my dog’s hair and the creative motion of composing a picture rather than copying one.”

Jan. 3 to March 4 at Binghamton Photo from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (32 Cedar St.)

Eric Yetter’s experimental exhibit, Expired II, toys with the notions of control and stability. Yetter’s mindspace allows him to think freely in his work and try things he may have not thought of before. Most of his pieces feature expired films and footage from old thrift or auction stores.

Feb. 1 to March 10 at The Discovery Center of the Southern Tier from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. (60 Morgan Road)

For any LEGO enthusiast, an incredible opportunity comes to the local Binghamton area as artists come together to build detailed LEGO sculptures. Bringing together wonder and curiosity, this event, called “Brick by Brick: Lego Magic Creations, is sure to blow you away.

Feb. 8 to Feb. 28 at BCAC Artful Child Gallery from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (223 State St.)

Gatlin Bartholomay’s artwork, featuring various characters from pop culture, brings excitement to art from a young age. One of a handful of kids to have his work exhibited, Bartholomay uses his different artistic mediums to create his own original pieces.

Feb. 7 to Oct. 25 at Roberson Museum and Science Center from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. (30 Front St.)

Featuring over two dozen talented artists, “Please Be Seated” revolves around showcasing the uniqueness of antique chairs to bring awareness to craftsmanship of our everyday necessities. According to the Roberson Museum website, the exhibit includes an original chair from Alonzo and Margaret Roberson’s dining set.