Walking into Old World Deli, with its long glass counter housing nearly a dozen different side-dishes complemented by the distinct aroma of delicious lunchmeat and the tunes of local radio stations, one might think they’ve stepped foot into an everyday delicatessen. Partially due to its incredibly friendly staff and surprisingly large — and equally tasty — serving portions, Old World is better than the average stop-and-go sandwich shop. Open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and until 4 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights, this is an ideal stop for anyone craving a sub on their walk back toward the bridge after an evening, or a late night, in Downtown Binghamton. This year, Old World Deli is joining us for Restaurant Week, presenting a three-course lunch for only $12.

The restaurant, located on the corner intersecting Water and Court streets, goes almost undetected by the average Binghamton University student; but those who are venture inside are sure to find some of the biggest, most delicious sandwiches that Binghamton has to offer.

On the menu for the main course, Old World Deli has four huge cold-cut sandwiches: two 12-inch subs, the Chuckster and the Mac’n’Chick, and two triple deckers, the Nosh and Dick’s Special.

Looking through the descriptions of each option, I chose the Nosh, which comes with three pieces of fresh marble rye bread and individual layers of roast beef, ham and turkey, brought together with juicy slices of tomato and the crisp fresh shreds of lettuce, topped off with zesty yet creamy Russian dressing. I ordered this triple-decker with a side of the pasta salad for the second course. The photographer who dined with me decided on red potato salad as the side to his order of Dick’s Special sandwich, which is another triple-decker that comes with three pieces of marble rye bread and Russian dressing paired with coleslaw and pastrami, giving it a unique flavor. We ordered our meals at the glass counter where the Deli’s manager stood on the other side, smiling wide and ready to start putting our sandwiches together right before our eyes.

After watching our sandwiches go from a handful of ingredients to a tri-layered sandwich standing at least 6 inches tall, the photographer and I chose our desserts, a peanut butter fudge brownie and an Oreo cake, respectively. We then filled our cups at the soda fountain and made our way over to one of the tables.

Staring at my sandwich, I knew I wasn’t going to be able to finish the whole thing, but I certainly tried my best. Even squishing my sandwich down as much as I could, I could barely fit the triple-decker into my mouth. I could barely contain the ‘yum’ sounds as I ate, pausing occasionally in order to try a bite of my pasta salad. As someone who prides herself on her knowledge and appreciation of pasta, I can concur that it reached my high standards. The tricolor rotini was cooked to the perfect consistency — it was soft enough to not be chewy but not so soft that it was mushy — and was paired with chopped green peppers and onions along with just enough spices to give it flavor.

Overall, both my main and second courses were very filling, but because it consisted of relatively colder, lighter foods, I felt full but not heavy, though I was disappointed I didn’t have the room to finish the second half of my sandwich. To finish my meal, I ate a good bit of my Oreo cake, which was surprisingly moist and soft considering it had been sitting at the counter cling-wrapped into individual servings. The icing was creamy and dusted with Oreo crumbs, topped off with an Oreo cookie that had been softened by the moisture of the once-warm cake.

Nearing the end of our meal, and closer to closing time, the very kind manager of Old World Deli came over to chat with me and the photographer. We were the only costumers left, and he spent a few minutes telling us about working Downtown and the deli finally being a part of Restaurant Week. We even laughed about how the sandwiches on this week’s menu were almost comically large. He then brought us both to-go containers so that we could take our leftovers home for a midnight snack.

Although it was not necessarily on the same level as the fancier restaurants found Downtown, this cozy retro-style deli had the perfect comfort food for the end of a long day. It honestly felt like when you’ve spent a nice evening visiting extended family, and they send you home with a full belly, a smile on your face and more food than your hands can carry.