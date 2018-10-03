From healthy zoodles to green cookies, these snacks will prepare you for Homecoming Weekend

Rebecca Kiss/Photography Ediitor These green pucker cookie sandwiches are perfect for having school spirit on the inside and out. Close

Homecoming Weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time for students and alumni alike to get out their green and show some Bearcat spirit. Whether you’ll be tailgating, attending the soccer game, catching up with old friends or just seeing all that Binghamton University has added since you’ve been gone, you’re bound to get hungry. Luckily, Pipe Dream has whipped up some easy recipes to get you into that school spirit mood.

Cheesy Garlic Zoodles

This is something that can be made for a healthy and filling lunch right before you go out to the tailgate, or a dinner side for those catch-ups with friends. Not only is it simple to make, it’s also a good alternative for those who are vegetarian, gluten-free or just want an alternative to basic pasta.

Ingredients

— Pre-spiralized zoodles, which can be purchased at Wegmans

— 2 tablespoons butter

— 2 large garlic cloves

— ⅓ cup grated Parmesan cheese

1. Lay garlic clove flat on the cutting board and cut off the root. Place knife flat over clove and push down with the heel of your hand to separate the skin from the clove.

2. Crush the garlic clove further using the same technique as removing the skin. Chop the garlic roughly until small pieces are formed using a rocking motion of the knife.

3. Run the block of Parmesan cheese over the cheese grater into a bowl until one-third of a cup is reached.

4. Add butter to a large nonstick pan over medium-high heat. Completely melt the butter.

5. Add the minced garlic and cook until the smell is very fragrant and until the cloves turn a golden brown. This should be around five minutes.

6. Add the zucchini noodles and the cheese to the pan and cook for five minutes.

Adapted from Gimme Delicious

Green Pucker Cookie Sandwiches

To get your sugar kick at the tailgate, these green snacks are great for rallying before the big soccer game, especially if you show up to support your alma mater by repping BU’s official color, Pantone 342.

Ingredients

— 1 box store-bought french vanilla cake mix

— 8 tablespoons butter

— 2 eggs

— 2 teaspoons almond extract

— Green food coloring

— ½ cup powdered sugar

— Pillsbury vanilla frosting

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees and prep a cookie sheet with nonstick spray.

2. Melt the butter in a heat-safe bowl in the microwave. In a large bowl, mix cake mix, butter and the two eggs.

3. Once fully mixed, add several drops of green food coloring and the almond extract. Mix until the dough is fully green.

4. Place dough in the fridge for 30 minutes.

5. Pour the powdered sugar into a small bowl.

6. Scoop dough into one-inch balls and roll them in the powdered sugar until covered.

7. Set cookies on cookie sheet and bake for nine minutes. This should make around 36 cookies.

8. Let cool for one minute and then move cookies to a drying rack.

9. In a small bowl, mix frosting and several drops of green food coloring.

10. Frost one side of each cookie and use two cookies to make a sandwich.

Adapted from A Wicked Whisk

Extra Green Smoothie Bowl

This is a perfect breakfast for the Sunday after getting reacquainted with State Street after Alumni Weekend activities on campus. Make this smoothie bowl to boost your strength in school spirit style.

Ingredients

— 1 banana

— ½ cup diced mango

— ½ cup sliced kiwi

— 2 cups baby spinach

— ½ cup unsweetened almond milk

— ⅛ teaspoon salt

1. Combine banana, baby spinach and milk in blender. Blend until combined.

2. Pour into bowl and top with salt, mango and kiwi.

Adapted from withfoodandlove.com