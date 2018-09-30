Whether you hit local spots or take a day trip, these couples spots warm the heart

With the leaves changing colors and a chill in the air, it’s the perfect season for romantic fall dates. Take advantage of all the fall festivities in Binghamton University’s surrounding area with someone special. Instead of the same dinner and movie options, try some of these pumpkin patches, farmers markets or even haunted attractions for the brave couples.

Jackson’s Farm, Endicott

Celebrate October by matching with your partner in flannels and boots. Jackson’s Farm offers the chance to pick the perfect pumpkins and capture those fall photos. Shop around the gift shop while munching on their sweet and salty kettle corn or homemade pumpkin doughnuts. Afterward, carve your pumpkins and see who has the best jack-o’-lantern skills.

Stoughton Farm, Newark Valley

Enjoy all things fall while getting lost in a corn maze at Stoughton Farm’s, “the MAiZE.” A 30-minute drive from Binghamton, this eight-acre corn maze is offered during the day or, for experts, at night. Along with the maze, Stoughton Farm offers raspberry picking, delicious baked goods such as homemade pies and maple-glazed cinnamon rolls and even a greenhouse full of vibrant flowers and plants.

Cider Mill, Endicott

The Cider Mill is a popular Binghamton destination because of its homegrown appeal and picturesque pumpkin patches. You can also try its fresh cider doughnuts and candy apples while enjoying all fall has to offer.

Roberson Museum Haunted Mansion Tours, Binghamton

Hold your partner’s hand as you make your way through this haunted mansion tour of the 1954 Roberson Museum. Starting in October, get into the spooky spirit with this date activity; it puts haunted corn mazes to shame. The Roberson Museum and Science Center is located in Downtown Binghamton, making it an easy date option; at $8 per admission, it’s affordable, too.

The Town of Skaneateles

Take a stroll in the brisk fall weather with a hot coffee from one of the many bakeries or coffee shops. This town is a hidden gem — its location is beautiful, surrounded by the Skaneateles Lake. This town is also perfect to explore if you want to take a road trip with friends, since it’s about an hour drive from Binghamton. Window-shop the many stores or make a reservation at one of the restaurants. For a quick bite, head over to the original Doug’s Fish Fry and try some of its featured fried fish sandwiches or grilled shrimp skewers. Take your meal to go and head over to the docks for a sunset view.

Wineries

A wine tasting is the perfect chance to dress your best with your partner. Although the wineries are a bit of a drive, it’s worth it for the memories and $5 to $10 for tastings. Take cute and candid photos while sipping wine and learn more about each winery you visit. There are various wineries in the Ithaca and Finger Lakes regions, such as Buttonwood Grove Winery or Varick Winery and Vineyard. Take a stroll through the vineyards or just bring a blanket and relax on the grass with a wine glass in hand.

Apple Hills, Binghamton

This apple-picking destination has more than just apples to choose from. While they’re nearing the end of their season, berries are also available for picking in early fall. Be sure to check out the farm animals it has on-site as well. Explore the Big Red Farm Market and the Apple Dumpling Cafe, which serves an array of breakfast and lunch options.