Although it might still be unbearably humid outside, the season of sweater weather and pumpkin-flavored beverages is approaching. Between looming midterms and assignments, make the most of your free time with Pipe Dream’s top five Netflix series to watch this fall.

“Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown”

The inevitable cold weather will probably leave you dreaming of warmer places this fall. Anthony Bourdain’s “Parts Unknown,” a documentary series that explores the world through culture and food, can help you live out those fantasies. Bourdain tackles everything from the tropical climate of Hawaii to New York hotspots like the Bronx. In light of Bourdain’s death in June, “Parts Unknown” also serves as a commemoration of the renowned host. With his soothing narration and uncanny ability to impartially navigate politically loaded places like Iran and Jerusalem, Bourdain will almost make you forget the cold. “Parts Unknown” currently has 11 seasons, eight of which are available on Netflix, making it the perfect show to binge-watch on chilly Binghamton days.

“Big Mouth”

Even if animated shows aren’t your style, consider giving “Big Mouth” a shot. It’s witty, relatable and cringeworthy in all the right ways. This Netflix original animated comedy follows best friends Nick and Andrew, two seventh graders navigating the trials and tribulations of puberty and middle school. Not only does “Big Mouth” feature outrageous characters like Maurice the Hormone Monster, who constantly pesters the main characters, the series also stars comedy greats like John Mulaney (who performed at Binghamton University in 2016), Maya Rudolph and Jordan Peele. Each episode is roughly 22 minutes long, making the first season the perfect length for an all-day marathon with friends. Once season one flies by, be on the lookout for season two, set to premiere on Oct. 5.

“The Twilight Zone”

This one is for the old souls and fans of classic black-and-white television. “The Twilight Zone,” an anthology where each episode is centered around a paranormal event, originally began airing in 1959. These supernatural experiences are described as “entering the Twilight Zone.” The show has received great critical acclaim, winning multiple Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe. Most recently, it was ranked No. 7 on Rolling Stone’s 2016 list of the 100 greatest TV shows of all time. If that’s not enough to get you to tune in, Rod Serling, the director of the show, was a Binghamton native who lived on the West Side for most of his adolescent years. In fact, Serling has said that the city of Binghamton served as the inspiration for many episodes of the show. With all 156 episodes currently available to stream, this spooky cult classic is a must-watch this fall.

“Money Heist”

Don’t let the need for English subtitles steer you away from this show. “Money Heist,” titled “La Casa en Papel” or “The Paper House” in the original Spanish series, has become a worldwide phenomenon since it first began streaming on Netflix in 2017. In fact, it is the most-watched non-English language series in Netflix history. This crime drama follows eight seasoned criminals as they prepare to rob the Royal Mint of Spain under the careful eye of their leader, a mysterious man known as The Professor. Riddled with twists and turns, including hostages, political games and psychological torment, this suspenseful thriller will get you in the Halloween spirit this October.

“The Great British Baking Show”

If a British accent alone doesn’t entice you, this heartwarming baking competition is sure to win you over. “The Great British Baking Show” follows 13 amateur British bakers as they work their way through a series of progressively difficult baking tasks. Each week, one chef gets eliminated until one is ultimately crowned the best baker in the United Kingdom. Unlike most reality TV shows that thrive on unnecessary drama and fanfare, “The Great British Baking Show” does not rely on spectacle. Instead, its greatest appeal is the likability of each contestant — they make the viewers want to root for them. Not to mention, the hosts, Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc, pepper the show with their witty commentary, giving it a comedic twist. The first five seasons are currently available and ready to give you something to do on a cozy fall afternoon.