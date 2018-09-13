Local vendors and artists come together at the Bundy Museum of History & Art for the gallery's opening

The Art of Binghamton exhibition debuted two years ago at the Roberson Music and Science Center with a dedication to providing a platform for Binghamton’s thriving local art scene. Now in its third year, the event is on the rise with a second day slated for live performers at the Art of Binghamton Music Fest.

The Gallery Opening will take place on Friday, Sept. 14 and will showcase pieces from many mediums of artwork including acrylic paintings, photography and digital art.

“Art has helped revitalize our community,” said Matthew Card, event organizer and photographer. “With help from the Gorgeous Washing[ton] Street Society, First Friday, LUMA and the Department of Public Art, music and the arts are bringing people together now more than ever.”

While each artist has a different vision for their work, the common denominator is that the art is centered around portraying a fresh and new perspective of the community.

“Each piece is a unique representation of Binghamton’s past, present and future vision, with the artists’ pride and love for their hometown reflected in their work,” Card said. “This show features an eclectic group of works that range from classic art to advanced digital art, and offers eye-opening visions of Binghamton.”

Binghamton’s artistic community is constantly bustling with events like Blues on the Bridge, Porchfest and July Fest. With the help of these other events, Art of Binghamton provides an outlet to bring the community together.

“When people view art, it stirs up many emotions and leads to others sharing their own stories and experiences which they’ve had in the area,” Card said. “It’s really cool to hear what people have to say.”

Running all day on Sept. 15 will be the Art of Binghamton Music Fest that features five different hour-and-a-half performances. Miles Ahead, Peaches and Crime, Melanie and the Boys, Voodoo Highway and Dirt Farm are all local bands that are set to take the stage.

Local food vendors, a distillery, winery and brewery will all be present for those who attend, and the gallery will be open to the public throughout the entirety of the Music Fest. According to Card, the events are centered around showcasing the work of the artists, but the purpose is much broader and all-encompassing than that.

“My hope is for the attendees to gain a deeper appreciation for not just art, but for our city as a whole,” Card said. “I want for them to have a good time with their family and friends, to take in the art, food and music and learn something about the city that they didn’t know before.”

The Gallery Opening will take place on Friday, Sept. 14 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and the Art of Binghamton Music Fest will be on Saturday, Sept. 15 from noon to 10 p.m. Admission is free and both events will be at the Bundy Museum of History & Art at 129 Main St. in Binghamton, New York.