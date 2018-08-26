BU theatre department brings 'The Revolutionists,' 'Guys and Dolls' and annual 'Jazz Nutcracker' to Mainstage

Provided by Binghamton University Find on-campus entertainment through this semester’s theater productions. Close

For those new to Binghamton University — and maybe some returning — there is a need to explore everything the school offers outside of classes. Whether that includes clubs, sports events, concerts and more, there is a wealth of opportunities to be entertained on campus. One of the most reliable sources of on-campus entertainment is the various plays and musicals put on by different organizations. The Binghamton University theatre department Mainstage, Hinman Production Company (HPC) and Dickinson Community Players (DCP) all put in no small amount of effort into delivering quality productions for the students of BU. Here is a list of the different shows being produced this fall semester.

Oct. 5 to 21: “The Revolutionists” (Mainstage) — Kicking off the semester of theatre at BU, “The Revolutionists” is a new play that was first produced only a year ago. Written by Lauren Gunderson, the play is a historical comedy about four women who lived during France’s Reign of Terror. The play incorporates themes of violence, art and feminism, and is sure to make heads roll when it releases in October. The play will be directed by Tom Kremer, associate professor of theatre and the director of the theatre department’s production program.

Nov. 9 to 21: “Guys and Dolls” (Mainstage) — Next up for the Mainstage is the classic Broadway musical, “Guys and Dolls,” which first premiered almost 70 years ago. When it came to the Great White Way, the musical by Abe Burrows and Jo Swerling was a huge hit that later would win the Tony Award for Best Musical. “Guys and Dolls” tells the story of gamblers trying to finance their craps tournament with an impossible bet, and the twists and turns that come with making that happen cannot be missed. Mainstage’s production will be directed by Anne Brady, a professor of theatre and head of acting/directing for the theatre department.

Nov. 30 to Dec. 2: “Jazz Nutcracker” (Mainstage) — If you’re a veteran of Binghamton’s theatre scene, then you already know about Mainstage’s final production of the semester, “Jazz Nutcracker.” The show has become a yearly tradition at BU, the classic “Nutcracker” ballet with a jazz twist. The production will be directed and choreographed by JoEllen Kuhlman, an adjunct lecturer of theatre.

“Wonder of the World” (HPC) — HPC’s singular drama of the semester will be the popular Off-Broadway show, “Wonder of the World.” Written by playwright David Lindsay-Abaire, the play is about a recently divorced woman who takes a trip to Niagara Falls and the host of colorful characters she meets along the way, including a boat captain, a therapist for clowns and an old married pair of detectives.

“Into the Woods” (HPC) — Along with a drama, HPC puts on a musical every year, and this year HPC will be producing “Into the Woods.” A fan-favorite show with a film adaptation, “Into the Woods” is written by Stephen Sondheim and intertwines several famous fairy tale stories, including Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood and Rapunzel, in one musical event.

“And Then There Were None” (DCP) — Based off of a novel written by crime writer Agatha Christie, “And Then There Were None” is about 10 strangers forced to survive on a mysterious island together, where their secrets are threatened to be exposed. The premise of the play has now been adapted by most Hollywood horror films and was first performed in 1943.

“Our Town” (DCP) — Written by Thornton Wilder and first performed at the McCarter Theatre in Princeton, New Jersey, “Our Town” later became very successful on Broadway and won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. “Our Town” is a metatheatrical three-act play that follows ups and downs in the everyday lives of the people of the small town Grover’s Corners from the years 1901 to 1913.