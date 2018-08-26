These healthy and quick dishes are so easy to prepare, a college student could make them

Moving off campus to live in an apartment or house in Downtown Binghamton is a lifestyle change that some students can’t wait for, though others may have trouble adjusting. When you choose to live off campus, you can’t constantly rely on dining hall food to be a one-minute walk away. Whether you’re an experienced cook or have no idea how to use a kitchen stove, making your own food is a life skill you should learn, especially when living at your own place. Fortunately, there are also many off-campus restaurant options for when you’ve run out of groceries or simply don’t feel like cooking. Whatever mood you’re in, here are some suggestions so you never go hungry off campus.

EASY HOME RECIPES:

This is probably one of the most imperative points of living off campus considering you now have access to a full kitchen in your own place. One of the perks of a kitchen is how easy it is to stay healthy because you can cook your own meals without the preservatives of Sodexo. If you end up making extra, you can easily bring it to class the next day for lunch so you won’t have to worry about spending money at the Marketplace. Here are some easy and healthy recipe ideas for you to create for your next meal.

Mediterranean quinoa bowl

Serves 1

— cooked quinoa

— spinach, kale, cucumbers

— feta cheese

— hummus

— olive oil, lemon juice, salt, pepper

1. Cook the quinoa according to the package directions

2. When the quinoa is done cooking, place it in a bowl as the base of the salad

3. Place the spinach, kale and cucumbers on top of the quinoa

4. Place a dollop of hummus on top of the vegetables

5. Sprinkle feta cheese over your bowl

6. Pour as much olive oil and lemon juice as you’d like

7. Sprinkle a pinch of salt and pepper to finish off the bowl

Adapted from Pinch of Yum

Avocado Toast

— multigrain bread

— one ripe avocado

— salt and pepper

— onion and garlic powder

1. Toast the bread in the toaster oven

2. Cut the avocado in half and take the pit out

3. Scoop the avocado into a bowl and add a pinch of onion and garlic powder, salt and pepper

4. Mash the avocado mixture together with a fork until smooth

5. Spread the mixture onto the toast

Adapted from Allrecipes.com

Zucchini Noodles (Zoodles)

Serves 4

— 1/4 cup vegetable oil

— 2 large zucchinis (spiralized)

— 1/4 cup fresh lime juice

— 2 cloves of garlic (diced)

— 1 cup tomato basil sauce

1. Heat oil in a small saucepan over medium heat

2. Add the spiralized zucchini and garlic to the saucepan

3. Pour in the tomato sauce and stir

4. Lastly, squeeze in the fresh lime juice

Cooking your meals at home can help you save money, but having to prepare meals every day and always stocking up on groceries from Wegmans gets tiring after a while. Luckily, there are so many affordable restaurants that offer takeout options and even discounts during the week. You can order $5 burgers at the Colonial between 11:30 a.m. and 11 p.m. on Tuesdays, or head over to Garage Taco Bar or The Belmar’s taco Tuesday events, which offer $2 tacos and 50 cent tacos, respectively. On Thursdays, swing by Citrea for $10 8-inch pizzas, or go to Rolando’s Diner on any day of the week for an affordable breakfast.

Adapted from Bon Appétit