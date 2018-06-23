From a local cider mill to one of the oldest zoos in the country, the city offers an array of different activities

Although Binghamton is known as a small city with cloudy weather, that shouldn’t deter you from exploring the hidden gems around the city. If you are new to the Binghamton area or just want something fun to do, head over to one of these places to shop for a new wardrobe or go for a hike. These are just some of Binghamton’s hidden treasures that are bound to brighten up even the gloomiest day.

City Light Coffee in Downtown Binghamton

This coffee shop is ideal for students, as it gives free drinks if you show your student ID. It’s also a great space to hang out with friends and it has free Wi-Fi, which is ideal for studying. The shop gives 100 percent of its profits to local and global mission projects around the world such as human trafficking, debilitating diseases, education and extreme poverty. Each month it highlights a different “common cause,” which are causes it believes everyone should be fighting for.

Cinema Saver Theater in Endicott

This theater features second-run movies, or movies that aren’t playing in regular theaters anymore, and 3D movies for only $3 for students. The food is discounted as well, and it’s a fun place for a first date or just to hang out with friends after a stressful day of classes.

Otsiningo Park in Broome County

This park has numerous trails, tables, grills, community gardens and a seasonal farmer’s market. The park is especially picturesque in the fall, so make sure to capture photos of the colorful leaves. If you want a change of scenery from the Nature Preserve on campus, then grab your sneakers and a few friends and go for a hike at Otsiningo Park.

Tesorina Boutique in Downtown Binghamton

This women’s trendy boutique features high quality dresses, blouses, pants, skirts and more. This is the perfect spot for finding outfits for special occasions in college, like formals, wine tours, interviews or business events. It also has a unique selection of accessories, beauty products and home goods. Spend some time finding a new wardrobe while having fun with friends.

Somethin’ Sweet Gourmet in Johnson City

If you have a sweet tooth, this handmade chocolate shop is known for its mouthwatering chocolate bark — white, milk or dark chocolate. Each of the different types of chocolate has a variety of flavors as well, such as cranberry and lemon crunch for white chocolate, caramel almond and maple walnut for milk chocolate and mint and German chocolate for dark chocolate. Instead of settling for a generic chocolate bar from the dining hall, take a drive to Johnson City for some fresh chocolate that won’t disappoint.

Cider Mill in Endicott

This family cider mill is a landmark in its location and attracts thousands of people each fall for its seasonal food, ranging from cider, doughnuts and pies to jams and candy apples. The mill is only a 15-minute drive from campus, so take a short trip to Cider Mill to start off your fall semester the right way.

First Friday Binghamton Art Walk at the Bundy Museum of History and Art in Binghamton

On the first Friday of each month, the Bundy Museum features an open art gallery with works by a different artist. Admission is free, so anyone can enjoy the gallery opening and meet the artist. The museum’s other exhibitions focus on the legacy of the fine arts and Harlow Bundy, a Binghamton native who formed the Bundy Manufacturing Company with his brother, William Bundy, in 1889. Although the time clock company has been long gone, Harlow Bundy’s home still exists as a museum for tourists to explore.

Binghamton Zoo at Ross Park in Binghamton

The Binghamton Zoo opened in 1875, making it the fifth oldest zoo in the nation. Head over to the the zoo to see some of your favorite animals, including arctic foxes, cougars, sloths and many more. They also house and protect endangered animals such as snow leopards, red wolves and red pandas. The zoo is only open from April to November.

Roberson Museum and Science Center in Downtown Binghamton

This is the ideal destination for community events and interactive exhibitions, including the region’s largest public model train display. Another exhibition it offers is “Propaganda: Selling a War,” which explores how Americans have accepted war through the pressure of media and patriotism throughout history. Its exhibition, “Nature’s Best Photography,” is a project composed of photographers of all ages who have captured the beauty of the natural world. The exhibition has up to 50 prints on display, and the only other place in the country to find this exhibition is at the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History. Aside from exhibitions, the museum also has engaging education programs in art, history and science education. Stay up-to-date on its future events, as it constantly host events such as RoberCon in September and a Wine and Food Fest.