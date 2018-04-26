The "Under the Stars" themed event will take place on Friday

This Friday, Binghamton University’s Rainbow Pride Union (RPU) invites LGBTQ students and allies to take an oath of silence during the day — and erupt in celebration at night.

RPU will be recognizing the National Day of Silence, an occasion that tasks participants with taking a vow of silence for the entirety of the day as an opportunity to stand in solidarity against LGBTQ oppression and marginalization. In the evening, BU participants will break their oath in unison at the Night of Noise, an LGBTQ prom, which is a safe space to dress up and celebrate with their date, regardless of gender or sexual orientation.

Brandon Bocanumenth, director of RPU, operations manager for the Q Center and a senior majoring in psychology, said he hopes that both the Day of Silence and the Night of Noise inspire students.

“The goal [is] to make people feel more comfortable and safe,” Bocanumenth said. “Especially with our events showing that there’s resources on campus, like the LGBTQ Center, SHADES and Rainbow Pride Union, that [LGBTQ students] can turn to.”

RPU hopes to not only see support from LGBTQ students, but also LGBTQ allies. Addressing the campus response to a homophobic article in the Binghamton Review, Bocanumenth said student organizations demonstrated strong support from BU’s student body, and hoped this support would carry over to the events this Friday.

“[The response from that article] showed how much support the [LGBTQ] community had … immediately every other [organization] was like, ‘This is where we draw the line,’” he said. “It was cool because it [didn’t have to be] an LGBTQ organization that started [the response] … it was every other multicultural organization that stood up for us … we have allies in the community, so that’s pretty cool.”

The Night of Noise will be a celebratory occasion following the Day of Silence with free food, DJs, performances and photo opportunities that rival any traditional prom. Night of Noise will emphasize self-expression, encouraging individuals to take whomever they want and dress however they feel comfortable, with the tagline, “Dress to impress in whatever makes you feel best.” Bocanumenth said that the Night of Noise is an opportunity for many LGBTQ students to revisit prom, a sensitive period of high school, without the same social pressures to take a date of a specific gender.

“Prom is, like, a big thing … we wanted to throw a prom just so [LGBTQ people] who missed out on that opportunity can do it again and really feel like they got the prom they deserved,” he said. “It’s semiformal — formal optional. We tell people that, but [it’s] whatever they wanna wear that they feel comfortable in.”

Night of Noise will also have a $3 suggested donation, with any proceeds going to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Bocanumenth said the decision felt fitting, considering the circumstances of the Day of Silence.

“The LGBTQ community, especially LGBTQ people of color, have a higher prevalence of suicide rates,” he said. “Especially on Day of Silence, when it’s focused on how people [are prevented] from being themselves, we thought it was important to donate to suicide awareness.”

Although the event confronts serious subject matter, Night of Noise is intended to be a heartfelt celebration for LGBTQ community members and allies. Bocanumenth said the opportunity to celebrate after an extended period of silence is deeply satisfying.

“After not talking the whole day, I’m, like, spewing things out,” Bocanumenth said. “I’m really excited and I hope people have a lot of fun.”