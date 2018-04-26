Whip up new cocktails to cool down on warmer days

Whether you’re soaking up the sun at one of the last day drinks of the year or relaxing after your last final exam a few weeks from now, you’ll need something to cool you off, and a sweet drink is the perfect treat. These recipes are quick to make, and not only do they taste amazing, but they’re perfect for Snapchatting to your bestie locked in the library.

Long Island Iced Tea

This drink is a step up from the classic Twisted Tea — and much prettier.

Ingredients:

— Ice cubes

— 1 ounce vodka

— 1 ounce white rum

— 1 ounce white tequila

— 1 ounce gin

— ½ ounce triple sec

— ½ cup cola

— 2 tablespoons fresh-squeezed lemon juice

— Lemon wedges

Directions:

1. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice and then pour the vodka, rum, white tequila, gin, triple sec and lemon juice into the shaker.

2. Cover the shaker and shake until well-mixed.

3. Pour the mixture into glasses and top off with the cola.

4. Garnish the glasses with lemon wedges.

Recipe adapted from the Food Network

Sex on the Beach

This drink is known for the hangovers it causes, but it’s too sweet to pass up when it finally gets hot.

Ingredients:

— Ice cubes

— 1 1/2 ounces vodka

— 1 1/2 ounces peach schnapps

— 5 ounces cranberry juice

— 5 ounces orange juice

— Dash of fresh-squeezed lemon juice

— Lemon slices

— Maraschino cherries

— Mint leaves

Directions:

1. Fill two chilled glasses with ice cubes.

2. Fill a cocktail shaker with vodka, peach schnapps and lemon juice and shake vigorously.

3. Pour the mixture into a pitcher and stir well.

4. Divide the drink between two glasses.

5. Top off each glass with cranberry and orange juice.

6. Add a slice of lemon and a few cherries to each glass and decorate with fresh mint leaves.

Recipe adapted from wikiHow

Frozen Strawberry Daiquiri

Think pink with a frozen strawberry daiquiri that screams warm weather.

Ingredients:

— 6 ounces light rum

— 4 ounces lime juice

— 5 tablespoons sugar

— One 12-ounce bag frozen strawberries

— Fresh strawberry slices, for garnish

Directions:

1. Using a blender, combine the rum, lime juice, sugar and frozen strawberries.

2. Blend until the mixture is smooth and then divide between tall glasses.

3. Garnish each glass with a strawberry slice.



Recipe adapted from the Food Network

Tequila Sunrise

This simple drink looks as perfect as the first warm days feel.

Ingredients:

— 2 ounces tequila

— 4 ounces orange juice

— ¾ ounce grenadine

— Orange slices

— Maraschino cherries

1. Pour tequila into a tall glass filled with ice.

2. Top with fresh orange juice and slowly pour grenadine down the inner walls of the glass so it sinks to the bottom.

3. Garnish with an orange slice and a cherry.

Recipe adapted from Genius Kitchen