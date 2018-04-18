From moisturizer to blush, find all the products you need this season

With winter slowly melting away, it can be difficult to remember how to prep your face for the warm months. During the winter, your skin experiences excessive dryness due to the lack of moisture in the air. Soon, the sun will start beaming down, and Pipe Dream has you covered with the beauty tips you need to prepare for spring.

Skin Care



Before you start putting on your makeup, it’s important to adjust your skin care routine. Your complexion should benefit from an introduction to more hydrating products that will take away any dryness as a result of the cold winter months. A clean, fresh face will minimize your pores and hydrate your skin, setting a better base for your makeup.

Start by using a face mask once or twice a week. Use light face masks designed to maximize hydration and refresh your skin. Opt for products containing less alcohol, as it can cause dryness and even breakouts, and picking charcoal or clay masks will give a more natural feel than heavily manufactured face masks. The Aria Starr Dead Sea Mud Mask ($15.55, Amazon) removes blackheads, minimizes pores, brightens skin and controls acne.

The sun can soak up all the nutrients from your face, so it’s important to maintain a healthy skin care routine that you can use daily. The Hydrate Refreshing Cleanser with Tasmanian Sea Kelp ($20, redearth.com) hydrates the skin for a fresh face and works on all skin types. A dupe for this cleanser is the Neutrogena Fresh Foaming Cleanser ($6, Walmart).

While your spring moisturizer can be lighter than the one you used in your winter routine, it’s still a vital part of skin maintenance. Try CeraVe Moisturizing Cream ($12.68, Walmart), which is designed to eliminate acne and hydrate skin. If you decide to go makeup-free this spring, using a moisturizer that contains SPF will protect you from any harmful UV rays. The Aveeno Positively Radiant Daily Moisturizer with SPF 30 ($13, Amazon) will keep your skin glowing and healthy.

Foundation and Concealer



Transitioning foundations from winter to spring can be tricky, but you’ll want to find a foundation that contains SPF. This will give your skin protection from harmful rays while still giving you a nice, soft finish. Physician’s Formula Healthy Foundation ($12.99, Ulta) contains SPF 20. The dewy look it gives also plays into the natural makeup trend.

If you want to go even more natural in the spirit of spring, spot concealing will give your skin a break from heavy foundation. The new KKW Liquid Concealer ($18, KKW Beauty) is known for its full coverage power that maintains a youthful radiance. The Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer ($8.99. Ulta) makes a great dupe if you don’t want to splurge and is thick enough to hide any imperfections. Finish off your concealer with a setting powder — the Coty Airspun Loose Face Powder ($9.95, Amazon) is a great drugstore setting powder that works as hard as higher-end products.

Face makeup

Blush and bronzer are staple products for transitioning your winter makeup routine to spring. Using soft blushes will give your skin a sun-kissed glow. Peachy or rosy blush colors and bronzer is quickly becoming the trend this season.

A multistick is a great option because it can be used as blush, lipstick and even eyeshadow. The Bite Beauty Multistick ($24, Sephora) comes in an array of colors, so there’s a perfect palette for everyone. Swipe color on your cheek, then blend it out to create a soft blush that radiates warmth. For a more traditional powder blush, the Morphe 8W Warm Master Blush Palette ($20, Morphe) contains eight different shades to pick from.

If you want to give your face a tanned finish, apply a small amount of bronzer when you contour. The Physician’s Formula Butter Bronzer ($9, Ulta) not only feels amazing to the touch due to its buttery texture, but applies to the skin smoothly.

Eyeshadow



Spring is the perfect time to break out a new eyeshadow palette to dress up your eyes. The beautiful thing about large palettes is that you can create a variety of different looks without having to break the bank. The Morphe x Jaclyn Hill Palette ($38, Ulta) contains 35 eyeshadows. The palette includes mattes, shimmers and metallics that you can mix and match. Each eyeshadow is easy to blend, so you don’t have to be a beauty guru to work with this palette.

To finish off your makeup or skin care routine, rose water is a great alternative to finishing spray. It evens and tones your skin and contains organic nutrients that will control excess oil and rid the skin of redness and dirt. Heritage Store and Mario Badescu are two brands that make rose water sprays that work wonders in tandem with your new spring makeup routine.