Area yoga studios stretch students' limits

Simone Scheurer/Contributing Photographer Organic Yoga in Johnson City is one of the many local yoga studios offerings classes for all skill levels. Close

Between catching up after break and preparing for finals, these last few weeks of the semester can get stressful. Although there are a lot of de-stress events held on campus, they may be inconvenient if you live in Downtown Binghamton or on the West Side. To help you stay zen, Pipe Dream has everything you need to know about the greater Binghamton area’s yoga scene — and how you can get a discount.

TRYOGA

The eponymous studio run by Terry Ross is located at 134 Washington St., across the street from Strange Brew. TRYOGA primarily hosts heated classes, with the heat ranging between 85 and 90 degrees. Class types range from GET UP!, a morning class without music that’s designed to ease you into your day, and GET FUNKY, a fun class that features a different artist or album every week. TRYOGA offers a $35 introductory special for one month of unlimited classes for new clients.

Organic Yoga

Founded in 2014, this studio is located in Johnson City at 301 Main St. Organic Yoga teaches a variety of classes, ranging from vinyasa yoga to yin yoga to aerial yoga. If you’re interested in heated yoga, they also offer warm classes at 85 degrees and hot classes at 100 degrees. The Leroy Southside (LRS) Off-Campus College Transport bus provides transportation to its Main Street location. A few times a week, the studio hosts special $5 classes. For new clients with a valid student ID, Organic Yoga offers the opportunity to try three classes for $10. One walk-in class is $8.

Yoga Body Shop

With over 65 classes a week in three studios, Yoga Body Shop offers a variety of yoga options to choose from to bring out your inner yogi. There are three different locations located at 765 Harry L Drive in Johnson City, 7 Court St. in Downtown Binghamton and 54 North Ave. in Owego. Each location is also equipped with an organic juice bar and lounge. If this is your first time with Yoga Body Shop, they offer a one-month $40 membership valid for unlimited classes. With a student ID, one class is $9 at the Downtown and Owego locations. At the Johnson City location, one class is $13 for a client with a valid student ID.

Bikram Yoga Binghamton

New students are in for a treat at Bikram Yoga Binghamton, which offers a new student membership for $39 for 30 days or one class for $12 with a valid student ID. Following the Bikram style, all classes are 90 minutes long and taught in a fixed heated room at 105 degrees with 40 to 50 percent humidity. These classes are meant to allow your body to warm up faster and increase your body’s natural chemical processes so you see faster and deeper progressions. Bikram yoga features a sequence of 26 body postures and two breathing exercises to work every part of the body. The studio is located at 23 East Clinton St. in Downtown Binghamton.