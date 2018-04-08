Whether you’re spending your last weeks of the semester studying in the library or a study lounge, there are ways to stay in shape right in your study space. Pipe Dream put together three workout plans to help you stay on course while you finish up your classes.

Ab blaster

Complete all five exercises, rest and repeat one to two more times.

Inchworms, 15 reps

Begin standing with your feet hip-width apart. Bend from your waist, place your hands on the ground and walk your hands forward, keeping your legs straight but not locked and your core engaged. When you arrive in a high plank, quickly walk your hands back toward your feet to stand. For an added challenge, add a pushup when you hit high plank.

Mountain climber twist, 30 reps on each side



(A) Start in a high plank position, keeping your shoulders over your wrists, your core engaged and your back flat. (B) Keeping your core tight, bring your knee straight to your chest before you twist your knee to your opposite arm. Place your foot back in starting position and repeat on the other side. During the duration of the exercise, keep your hips parallel to the ground and your neck long, fixing your gaze at the space between your hands.

Plank jacks, 30 reps

Place your palms and feet on floor in a high plank position. Keep your core tight while you jump your feet apart, then jump them back together after one second. Repeat as quickly as possible and make sure your hips are parallel to the floor. If you need to modify this exercise, alternate from one leg to the other tapping your toe in and out instead of jumping.

Plank to knee tap, 15 reps on each side

Take a high plank position. Keeping your legs straight but not locked, send your weight into your heels and lift your hips up and back into downward dog. Lift your left hand to tap your right shin while keeping your core engaged during the duration of the exercise. Return to high plank and repeat on the other side.

Flutter kicks, 60 reps

Lie on your back with your legs and feet 3 to 4 inches off the ground. Place your hands on the ground close to your glutes for added support while lifting your head, neck and shoulders off the ground. Make little kicks up and down while keeping the core engaged.

Adapted from Greatist

Lean legs

Complete all four exercises, rest and repeat one to two more times.

Skaters, 10 reps on each side



Begin standing with your feet hip-width apart and with a slight bend in your knees. Keeping your chest lifted, (A) jump to the right, leading with your right foot, landing lightly on the ball of your right foot and sweeping your left foot behind your right leg. (B) Immediately jump to the left with your left foot, allowing your right foot to sweep behind your left leg. Alternate with 10 jumps on each side.

Invisible jump rope, 100 reps

Stand as if you were about to jump rope. Flick your wrists as if you were jumping rope while hopping 100 times in a row as you jump over an invisible rope, landing toe-ball-heel. Make sure to land on your heels every time to avoid shin splints.

Squats, 25 reps

Stand with your feet hip width apart and your toes and knees pointing forward. Push your hips back and sink your weight into your heels as if you were seated on an invisible chair at 90 degrees. Every time you sit, squeeze your core, aiming to decrease the space between your ribs and your hips to maintain a flat back. Engage your glutes and push your pelvis forward as you rise up and repeat.

Lunges, 10 reps on each side

Stand with your feet hip-width apart and take a step back with the left foot landing on the toes. Bending down through the left leg, ensure that the right knee stays over the ankle and doesn’t come past your toes. Engage your core and glutes as you straighten your legs before kneeling back into the lunge position. Complete 10 reps before switching to the other leg.

Toned triceps and core cruncher

Complete all five exercises, rest for 45 seconds and repeat at least two more times.

Tricep dips, 15 reps

Begin seated on the edge of your desk. Place your hands next to your hips, with your fingertips facing in front of you. Keeping your arms fully extended, lift yourself off of the bed and begin walking your legs in front of you (the further away and more straight your legs are, the harder the exercise will be). Dig your heels into the ground and bend at your elbow, making sure you don’t bend below a 90-degree bend, then push yourself back up to the top and repeat

Bicycles, 30 reps on each side

Lie on your back with your head, neck and shoulders lifted off of the ground. Supporting your head with your fingertips, raise your legs in the air and pull your knees toward your chest. While twisting your left elbow to your right knee, extend your left leg out in front of you. Switch to the opposite side by straightening your right leg, bending your left leg and bringing your right elbow to your left knee. Alternate sides in a pedaling motion.

Leg raises, 15 reps on each side

Lie on your back and raise your legs up so your toes are pointed towards the ceiling. Lift your head, neck and shoulders and engage your core as you place your hands on the floor next to your glutes for support. Bring your legs down until they are 2 to 3 inches above the floor. Engage your core and bring your feet back up into the starting position. Repeat.

Tricep pushups, 15 reps



(A) Begin in either a high plank position or on your knees, with your hands directly under your shoulders. (B) Squeezing your arms towards your body, press your elbows straight back towards your toes and lower yourself until your chest almost touches the floor. Using your triceps, press back into your starting position and repeat.

One-minute plank

Lie on your stomach with your arms bent, your palms and forearms on the ground, your fingers pointed forward, your legs extended and your toes tucked. Work your back and abs by contracting your core muscles and slowly lifting your entire chest off the floor, keeping your palms, forearms and toes on the ground. Keep your elbows directly below your shoulders and your lower back flat.

Adapted from Real Simple