The fried cheesecake burrito stole the show

The first time I visited Garage Taco Bar in December 2015, I left less than impressed. I’m not sure what I ordered, but I know it was a taco and that I didn’t like it. During each subsequent visit, I’ve avoided tacos and developed a loving, committed relationship with the cauliflower quesadilla. But the cauliflower quesadilla wasn’t on its Restaurant Week menu, so I was forced to step out of my comfort zone — and I’m so happy I did.

Garage’s Restaurant Week menu offers a three-course lunch for $12 and a three-course dinner for $20. My friend Kevin and I went for dinner. For lunch and dinner, the options for the first course, which is more like a side served with the second course, are the same: lime citrus salad, street corn, chips with pico de gallo and the soup of the day. When I went, the soup of the day was verde corn.

I ordered the chips and pico de gallo, and Kevin ordered the street corn. As usual, the chips were delicious. Garage’s pico de gallo is a mild, fresh tomato salsa paired with delicious house-made chips. The street corn is a bowl of corn topped with cheese and chili seasoning. When it arrived, I was surprised that it was loose corn and not corn on the cob, which Kevin said also surprised him the first time he got it. He said the flavors were reminiscent of elote, which is a Mexican-style corn on the cob, and that although the overt moisture of the corn threw him off, it was still enjoyable.

For dinner, the choices are cauliflower tacos, chicken fajitas, steak tacos and the daily special tacos, which were chorizo this night. I was tempted to stay close to my favorite and order the cauliflower tacos, but instead I ordered the chicken fajitas. Contrary to the name, the chicken fajitas are tacos. My waitress clarified that the chicken and peppers are cooked and seasoned in the fajita style, but made into a taco. I went in with low expectations, so when it came and I loved it, it seemed even more delicious. This taco comes with chicken, onions, peppers, crema (a mayonnaise-based sauce with cilantro and lime juice), cilantro and radish. I got the radish on the side and ate it separately. The meat was tender and juicy, and the peppers and onions were perfect — not too crunchy, but not too soft. All the flavors came together and created a delicious meal.

To add a bit of heat to our meals, Kevin and I both used hot sauce. Garage offers an extra extra hot sauce, a chili habanero hot sauce, a chipotle hot sauce and sriracha. The extra extra hot is indeed very hot — I have a medium-high tolerance for heat, and when I tasted a bit on my fork it lit my mouth on fire for a solid five minutes. I also tasted the chipotle sauce, which tasted like a spicy-sweet barbecue hot sauce. Both Kevin and I decided on the chili habanero. Even if you’re good with spice, we recommend going light because these sauces pack a serious punch.

For the third course, you can choose to either have a drink with your meal — the house margarita or Modelo (an authentic Mexican beer) — or a cheesecake burrito as dessert. Kevin got the Modelo and said that it was light and paired well with his meal. I ordered the cheesecake burrito and it was easily one of the best desserts I’ve had in a while. It’s a fried burrito stuffed with cheesecake, rolled in cinnamon, sugar and honey and topped with whipped cream. The creaminess of the cheesecake juxtaposed with the crunchy fried burrito was incredibly satisfying.

If you’re looking for a relaxed atmosphere and a great meal, look no further than Garage.