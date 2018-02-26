From coffee to cookies, festive bites to try

Parade Day is coming up and that means pregames, parties, bar-hopping and shamrock-themed attire. Pipe Dream has crafted some St. Patrick’s-themed drink and snack recipes to get you through the daylong bender — from Bailey’s coffee to mint-chocolate cookies.

Baileys Irish coffee

Ingredients:

— 2 ounces Baileys original Irish cream liqueur

— 6 ounces hot coffee

— 1 ounce Irish whiskey

— Whipped cream

Directions:

1. Combine Bailey’s, coffee and whiskey in a mug.

2. Top with whipped cream.

Adapted from Baileys.

Green Beer

Ingredients:

— Any light beer, such as an India pale ale

— Green food coloring

Directions:

1. Choose your beer glass and put four to six drops of food coloring in the bottom of the glass.

2. Pour beer into the glass and stir slightly.

Adapted from The Spruce.

St. Paddy’s Day Jell-O shots

Ingredients:

— 1 6-ounce box lime Jell-O

— 2 cups boiling water

— 7/8 cup cold water

— 1/8 cup fresh-squeezed lime juice

— 3/4 cup clear tequila

— 1/4 cup triple sec

— Small plastic condiment cups

Directions:

1. Mix boiling water and Jell-O. Stir for a minute until dissolved.

2. Stir in the rest of the ingredients.

3. Pour into small plastic condiments cups and leave on cookie sheets in the refrigerator for four hours until firm.

Adapted from Genius Kitchen.

Lucky leprechaun

Ingredients:

— 1 ounce creme de menthe, chilled

— 1 ounce white chocolate liqueur, chilled

— 2 ounces vodka, chilled

— Cool Whip

— 1/4 cup chocolate shavings

Directions:

1. Combine creme de menthe and white chocolate liqueur in a glass.

2. Add vodka and stir to combine.

3. Top drink with a dollop of Cool Whip and sprinkle a couple chocolate shavings on top.

Adapted from Delish.

Shamrock shake

Ingredients:

— 2 cups vanilla ice cream

— 2 tablespoons chocolate syrup

— 2 tablespoons whipped cream

— 1 1/4 cups of milk

— Peppermint extract

— Green food coloring

— Sugar

— Two glasses

Directions:

1. Blend ice cream, milk, peppermint extract and nine drops of food coloring in a blender until smooth.

2. Drizzle chocolate syrup around the inside of the glasses and pour blended mixture into glass.

3. Mix a few drops of food coloring with sugar to create green sugar.

4. Top with whipped cream and sprinkle with green sugar.

Adapted from Allrecipes.

Spritz Patrick’s Day drink

Ingredients:

— 3 cups lemonade

— 1 1/2 cups green sour apple cocktail mix

— Green food coloring

— Lime

— Lemon

— 3 cups 7UP

— 1 1/2 ounces vodka

— Ice

Directions:

1. Mix lemonade, cocktail mix and a couple drops of green food coloring in a pitcher.

2. Slice the lemon and the lime into thin slices and add fruit slices to the pitcher.

3. Add vodka and 7UP to pitcher and mix again. Serve over ice.

Adapted from Simply Made Recipes.

Meet your mint cookies

Ingredients:

— 2 1/4 cups flour

— 2/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

— 1 teaspoon baking soda

— 1/4 teaspoon salt

— 1 cup salted butter

— 3/4 cup granulated sugar

— 2/3 cup packed brown sugar

— 2 eggs

— 1 teaspoon vanilla

— 1 bag mint M&Ms

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. Mix flour, cocoa powder, baking soda and salt together. Set aside.

3. Mix the butter and sugars together.

4. Mix in eggs and vanilla to the butter mixture.

5. Fold in dry ingredients.

6. Roll the dough into balls the size of a quarter.

7. Press a few mint M&Ms into each cookie dough ball.

8. Bake for nine to 11 minutes.

9. Let cool on a cookie rack until firm.

Adapted from Two Sisters.

Minty shamrock M&M popcorn

Ingredients:

— 1 bag microwave popcorn

— 1 bag white chocolate chips

— 1 1/2 tablespoon shortening

— 1 1/2 cups mint M&Ms

— 1/2 cup green milk chocolate M&Ms

Directions:

1. Pop popcorn and pour in large bowl. Set aside.

2. In a double-boiler, melt chocolate and shortening over medium heat.

3. Stir constantly until chocolate has a smooth consistency.

4. Remove bowl from heat and immediately pour chocolate on top of popcorn.

5. Stir until the popcorn is fully coated.

6. Pour in M&Ms and mix.

Adapted from Kleinworth & Co.

Mint brookies

Ingredients:

— 1 box of brownie mix, prepared according to instructions but not baked

— 1 package mint Oreos

— 1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

— 1/4 teaspoon baking soda

— 1/4 teaspoon of salt

— 1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened

— 1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon brown sugar

— 1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon granulated sugar

— 1 egg

— 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

— 1/2 cup mini chocolate chips

— 1/2 cup dark chocolate mint green M&Ms

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. Line a 9-by-13-inch pan with parchment paper and spray with baking spray.

3. Pour brownie batter into pan.

4. Crumble Oreos by hand and sprinkle them on top of brownie mix.

5. To make the cookie dough, sift together flour, baking soda and salt in a medium-sized bowl. Set aside.

6. In a large bowl, cream together the butter, sugar and brown sugar until thoroughly blended.

7. Stir egg and vanilla into mixture.

8. Add in flour mixture and mix together with a hand mixer until smooth.

9. Stir in mini chocolate chips with wooden spoon.

10. Press cookie dough on top of the brownie batter and Oreo mix in the pan.

11. Press M&Ms into the top of the cookie dough and bake for 28 to 30 minutes.

12. Allow to cool for at least 45 minutes.

13. Cut into bars and enjoy.

Adapted from Two in the Kitchen.