Restaurant takes its name from local history

One Downtown restaurant is looking to build on Binghamton’s history.

Peterson’s Tavern opened in October of last year, but the inspiration for the name came from where the first meeting place of the town of Binghamton was held — back in 1834.

The space was most recently home to Champz Sports Grille, which closed in June 2016, but it is now equipped with a few round tables, couches to lounge on and an L-shaped bar leading to the back where there’s a patio for outdoor seating in the warmer seasons. The bar is located at the corner of Main and Front streets, with large windows showcasing its interior. The atmosphere provides a casual but positive vibe as pop music blares in the background.

Its menu has a classic American flare, with options ranging from burgers and sandwiches to salads and fries. The bar also has several beers on tap.

Nathan Jachimowicz, managing partner of Peterson’s Tavern, said the BLEAT burger is one of the most popular items on the menu and incorporates a variety of flavors within one bun. The patty is topped with a sunny side up egg, avocado, lettuce, tomato and bacon. I sampled this burger, and even without bacon, the egg added an interesting and savory twist by bringing breakfast to the burger. The garlic-Parmesan fries were garnished with cut scallions and Parmesan cheese, but still needed more flavor.

Peterson’s Tavern already has several specials on rotation, with plans to feature additional specials on certain nights of the week. On Wednesdays, there will be deals on wings and on Friday nights, there will be special steak offerings. The restaurant plans to feature live entertainment more regularly on Saturday nights, including an upcoming performance by local band Deveroe on Feb. 24.

Like any other sports bar, there are multiple TVs around the bar. Peterson’s Tavern also features a two-story screen on the back of their building where they will project sports games and shows to patrons on the patio during the warmer months.

Though the tavern is far from State Street, Jachimowicz said the location is ideal for the restaurant.

“You don’t compete with those guys like The Colonial or Thai Time,” Jachimowicz said. “We just want to add to their essence and not compete with them, just shine next to each other.”

According to Jachimowicz, Peterson’s Tavern welcomes adults of any age and at any stage in the night — whether it’s the last stop of a bar hop or a laid-back dinner with friends.

“We don’t have a typical crowd, it’s anyone from say 18 to 80, we accept all different types of people as long as they’re bringing good vibes,” he said. “That’s the type of people we want coming here to have a good time.”

By fall 2019, the owners plan to expand their current one-floor bar, adding a dance floor and a rooftop garden where they will grow their fresh herbs, according to Jachimowicz.

Peterson’s Tavern is located at 11 Main St. in Downtown Binghamton. It is open from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays, from 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. on Fridays, from noon to 3 a.m. on Saturdays and from noon to 1 a.m. on Sundays.