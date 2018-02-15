The opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang on Friday, Feb. 9 set the stage for the biggest athletic competition of the year. Over the course of the next two weeks, the fight for the gold will be on among the best athletes in the world. As we cheer for their victories — or shed a tear for their failures — Pipe Dream has you covered with a playlist.

“Whatever it Takes” — Imagine Dragons

On this song, lead singer Dan Reynolds exudes confidence, summing up the mindset of an Olympic athlete with captivating lyrics. The lines “I do whatever it takes” and “Everybody waiting for the fall of man” capture the highs and lows of the competition — of what is at stake when an athlete chases their dream in front of the whole world.

“Ain’t No Rest for the Wicked” — Cage the Elephant

In an interview with Variety magazine, three-time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White said this alternative rock tune gets him pumped up for the competition. If you want to crush your cardio workout the way White crushes the halfpipe, this is the perfect song for your playlist.

“These Days” — Rudimental feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore and Dan Caplen

This English drum and bass band, which rose to fame with its 2012 single “Feel the Love,” captures nostalgic feelings in “These Days,” making you want to sing along to every line. The lyrics “We’ll wish we can come back to these days” makes you think of the moments you’ll miss when you look back. Maybe that’s how Red Gerard felt when he won his first Olympic gold medal at age 17 in slopestyle snowboarding.

“Weight in Gold” — Gallant

Gallant channels ‘90s R&B in this song with his captivating melodies and subtle notes of contemporary soul throughout. “Weight in Gold” was his debut single from 2015, which was featured in a Red Bull commercial that premiered during the 2016 Olympics. The catchy tune is perfect for any vibe — workout, party or chill.

“The Greatest” — Sia feat. Kendrick Lamar

The Australian singer-songwriter released her single “The Greatest” in 2016 to promote her fourth album. If you’re looking for an upbeat pop song to jam out to on your ride to work, this is a must to get you pumped up for the day.

“Power” — Little Mix

The British girl group, which formed in 2011, has a fierce sound throughout its 2016 album “Glory Days.” This pop tune is the perfect girl power song to inspire you on that last mile of your run, or to get you through your final paragraph.



