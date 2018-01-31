Rebecca Kiss/Assistant Photo Editor Stars and Stripes, a cocktail featuring blueberries; Sour Apple Cocktail, a cocktail made with vodka and schnapps; and Loaded Tater Tot Skewers. Close

With the Super Bowl only a fews days away, it’s crunch time for party planning. If you’re hosting this year’s party, or just want to make something quick to pass around, these snack and drink recipes will be sure to score you a touchdown with your friends.

DRINK RECIPES

Philadelphia Eagles

Sour Apple Cocktail

Makes two drinks

— 5 tablespoons of vodka

— 5 tablespoons of sour apple schnapps

— 5 tablespoons of lemonade

— 5 tablespoons of lemon-lime soda

— White sugar

— 1 cup of water

1. Combine vodka, schnapps, lemonade and lemon-lime soda in a cocktail shaker full of ice. Cover and shake.

2. Pour 1/4 inch of water into a shallow dish and 1/4 inch of sugar into another shallow dish.

3. Dip rim of martini glass into the water and then into the sugar.

4. Strain shaken mixture into glasses and serve.

Adapted from the Food Network

Green Gulp

Makes one drink

— Cucumber slices

— 2 ounces of green apple sour liqueur

— 1 1/2 ounces of vodka

— Ice

— Tonic water

— One green apple

— Basil leaves

— Sugar

1. Slice the cucumber and muddle (mash with a spoon in bottom of a shaker) three slices of cucumber and six basil leaves with a sprinkle of sugar.

2. Add two ounces of green sour apple liqueur and 1 1/2 ounces of vodka.

3. Fill with ice, shake and strain into an ice-filled glass.

4. Top off with tonic and garnish with a green apple slice.

Adapted from Food Network Magazine

New England Patriots

Patriotic Sparkler

Makes one drink

— Red Gatorade

— Blue Gatorade

— 1/2 cup of white cranberry juice

— 1 1/2 ounces of vodka

— Seltzer

1. Pour red and blue Gatorade into ice cube trays. Freeze.

2. Shake 1/2 cup of white cranberry juice and 1 1/2 ounces of vodka in mixer.

3. Pour into tall glass.

4. Add the red and blue ice cubes.

5. Top off with seltzer.

Adapted from Food Network Magazine

Stars and Stripes

Makes one drink

— 2 to 3 ounces of ginger ale or ginger beer

— 2 to 3 ounces of cranberry juice

— 2 to 3 ounces of champagne

— Sugared blueberries (recipe follows)

— Starfruit slice, for garnish

1. Combine ginger ale, cranberry juice and champagne in a glass.

2. Top with sugared blueberries.

3. Cut a slit in the starfruit slice and slide it onto the edge of the glass.

Adapted from The Cookie Rookie

Sugared blueberries

— Fresh blueberries

— One egg white

— Sugar

— Parchment paper

— Toothpicks

1. Whisk the egg white so it isn’t stringy.

2. Paint the egg white onto the berries.

3. Cover the blueberries in sugar.

4. Place onto a tray lined with parchment paper and let dry.

5. Put the blueberries on toothpicks.

Snack Recipes

Super Salami

— One 10-ounce package of thin-sliced salami

— One package of softened cream cheese

— One jar of sliced pepperoncini, drained

— Toothpicks

1. Spread about 1 1/2 teaspoons of softened cream cheese over a slice of salami.

2. Place a pepperoncini slice in the middle of each salami slice.

3. Roll the salami so that the pepperoncini slice is inside of the roll.

4. Poke a toothpick through the middle of the roll.

5. Repeat for each salami slice.

6. Serve on a platter.

Adapted from Sugar Apron

Cheesy Bacon Ranch Dip

— Two 8-ounce packages of softened cream cheese

— 1/4 cup of creamy ranch dressing

— 2 cups of shredded cheddar cheese and a bit more for garnish

— 1/2 cup of chicken broth

— 3/4 cup of cooked and chopped bacon, and a bit more for garnish

— A box of crackers, a bag of pretzels and/or potato chips to serve with

1. Cook bacon until extra crispy, pat off excess grease with paper towel and finely chop.

2. In a large bowl, use an electric mixer to combine the cream cheese and the ranch dressing until smooth and creamy.

3. Fold in the chicken broth.

4. Add the shredded cheese and bacon and mix until well combined.

5. Place dip in the refrigerator for at least one hour before serving.

6. Top with additional shredded cheese and chopped bacon.

7. Serve with crackers, pretzels and/or potato chips.

Adapted from Deliciously Sprinkled

Loaded Tater Tot Skewers

— One bag of tater tots

— 8 slices of cooked bacon, chopped

— 1 cup of grated cheddar cheese

— One packet of ranch seasoning

— Skewers

— 8 ounces of sour cream

1. Bake tater tots by following the instructions on the package.

2. Leaving the oven on, remove the tater tots and allow to cool for 2 to 5 minutes.

3. Cook the bacon until crispy.

4. Place 6 to 7 tater tots on each skewer and sprinkle half of the ranch seasoning packet (about 1 tablespoon), bacon and grated cheese over each skewer.

5. Put the tray with the covered skewers back into the oven for an additional 10 minutes until the cheese is fully melted and slightly golden brown.

6. Mix the remaining ranch seasoning with the eight ounces of sour cream.

7. Remove from the oven and serve with sour cream ranch dip on the side.

Adapted from Made with Happy

Mini Mac and Cheese Bites

— 12 ounces of elbow macaroni

— 5 ounces of garlic and herb cheese

— 2 1/2 cups of shredded sharp cheddar cheese

— 2 tablespoons of cold unsalted butter

— Two large eggs

— 3/4 cup of milk

— 1/4 cup of sour cream

— Pinch of salt and pepper

— 2 cups of crushed Ritz crackers

— 6 tablespoons of melted butter

— 1/2 cup of shredded cheddar cheese

— Cooking spray

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees and bring a pot of water to a boil.

2. Spray two mini muffin trays with cooking spray.

3. Mix melted butter with crushed Ritz crackers and a 1/2 cup of cheddar in a bowl.

4. Press one teaspoon of crumb mixture into the bottom of each mini muffin tin until firmly packed and the crust comes up a little on the sides of the tins.

5. Cook the macaroni noodles in boiling water for a few minutes until they’re almost done. Strain and put in a large bowl.

6. In a large bowl, mix the garlic and herb cheese, cheddar, sour cream, milk, eggs, cold butter, salt and pepper.

7. Mix thoroughly until cheese is starting to melt and no large clumps remain.

8. Spoon about one to two tablespoons of mixture into each tin over the prepared crust.

9. Bake for 12 to 14 minutes.

10. Remove from the oven and allow to cool for 10 minutes on the counter top or baking rack.

11. Run a knife around the edges of the mini muffin tin to remove each one and serve warm.

Adapted from Old House to New Home