An outpost of the restaurant chain is scheduled to open on campus Aug. 19, 2018.

Jim Ruoff, resident district manager for BU Dining Services, announced on Wednesday, Jan. 31 at the weekly Student Culinary Council (SCC) meeting that the restaurant will replace the Chenango Room and Einstein Bros. Bagels. This plan has been in development since early January, and design blueprints are scheduled to be finished in the next four to five weeks.

Alex Van Roijen, president of the SCC and a senior double-majoring in math and computer science, said that Panera will take over both current dining spaces in Science I.

“The Einstein’s side of that building is going to be reserved for grab-and-go options,” Van Roijen said. “You can use the Panera to-go app to order a coffee or a bagel in advance, and come pick it up before whenever, and swing on out of the building, very quick, very efficient. That other side is going to be meant for the sit-down part of Panera, to sit down and enjoy some company with friends.”

The introduction of Panera does not necessarily mean the disappearance of Einstein’s. Dining Services and Einstein’s are exploring a possible new location for the bagel shop, according to discussions at the SCC meeting. The current employees of Einstein’s will remain on Sodexo staff.

The major renovations to the current Einstein’s and Chenango Room spaces will occur over the summer, but some minor changes have already occurred behind the scenes.

“We’re very excited to see this happening,” Van Roijen said. “It’s great and the fact that they’re trying to consider what the students are saying and what the current employees’ interests are and making sure they have a career when they come back, which is great. I feel like that’s something we don’t usually consider.”

Kara Brown contributed reporting to this story.