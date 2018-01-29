The looks we loved and loathed from Sunday night's ceremony

On heels of an all-black red carpet at the Golden Globes, some stars on the Grammys red carpet dazzled in bright and airy ensembles. As expected, others failed to deliver. Pipe Dream perused the good, the bad and the ugly and rounded up the night’s most memorable looks.

GOOD LOOKS:

Cardi B



Cardi B looked ready to walk down the aisle in an all-white Ashi Studio dress. The dress, which looked like it came straight out of heaven, was paired with white lace Christian Louboutin pumps and the perfect cherry on top: angel-wing earrings. With a soft smile and romantic updo, the artist showed a different side on the red carpet than she did in her performance of “Finesse” with Bruno Mars during the live show. During the performance, she wore a colorful shorts and crop top set that fit better with her signature look.

SZA



With beauty and grace, SZA rocked the red carpet. The starlette took a simplistic approach to her hair and makeup, wearing her long locks down and curly, leaving the focus on the intricate beading and tulle skirt of her silver dress. The look accentuated her features, making her stand out among others on the carpet — and she shined despite her loss for best new artist.

BAD LOOKS:

Bebe Rexha



In an ill-fitting beaded La Perla dress, Bebe Rexha managed to turn heads. The beige dress, with structural boning, clung to her curves, but the messy, gathered material above the bustline spilled out in such a way that the “Meant to Be” singer looked like she was experiencing a wardrobe malfunction. Additionally, the cups on her corset-style bodice appeared to sit a few inches below her breasts, which unfortunately led to an actual wardrobe malfunction.

Hailee Steinfeld



At first look, the “Pitch Perfect” star stunned in an Alexandre Vauthier square-neck strapless dress. But, tragically, as the camera pans away, Steinfeld’s cardinal mistake is revealed: knee-high metallic magenta boots. The thigh-high slit of her stark white dress showed the intentional shoe choice. She looked gorgeous in fierce makeup and polished yet beachy waves, but the boots ruined what could have been a nod to effortless simplicity.

HONORABLE MENTION:

Khalid



The best new artist nominee sported a light-green turtleneck under a dusty-pink Salvatore Ferragamo suit. Though the white rose boutonniere on his lapel — worn in support of the Time’s Up movement — did make the look resemble a prom outfit, Pipe Dream’s Arts & Culture team approves. After all, Khalid’s youth is an irrevocably important aspect of his success.