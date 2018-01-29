Get involved on or off campus with a variety of opportunities

Provided by Binghamton-University Habitat-for Humanity- A student working on a house as part of the Binghamton University Habitat for Humanity alternative spring break trip in 2016. The chapter offers year-round volunteer opportunities for students. Close

If you’re looking to give back to the community, build your leadership skills or gain hands-on experience in a professional field, volunteering is a great option. Whether it’s assisting young students with homework or helping to fight hunger, Binghamton University offers a broad range of volunteer opportunities both on and off campus.

Binghamton University Student Ambassador Program

If you love BU, the Student Ambassador Program provides a fitting way to give back. Through it, students have the opportunity to share personal experiences with prospective families at open houses, information sessions, high school visits and more. This program is run by the Office of Admissions, but unlike that of a tour guide, the position is unpaid.

If you can’t make the general interest meetings this week — Sunday at 5 p.m. and Monday at 7 p.m. in Room 189 of the Admissions Center — contact busap@binghamton.edu for more details.

Habitat for Humanity

For those looking to get their hands dirty, BU’s chapter of Habitat for Humanity provides an opportunity to help build houses in the local community and to support similar efforts around the country. Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit organization that works to combat the housing crisis and spread awareness about homelessness on local, national and international levels. The BU chapter holds fundraisers throughout the year and organizes an annual alternative spring break trip.

Contact habitat@binghamtonsa.org for more information.

Bridging the Digital Divide program

Run by the Center for Civic Engagement, the Bridging the Digital Divide program allows student volunteers to build their computer skills while promoting computer literacy in the community. Volunteers work on campus repairing used computers to donate to those in need, or head out off campus to teach rural populations, the elderly and others with limited access to information technology how to navigate computer software.

Contact bddp@binghamton.edu or call 607-777-2536 for more information.

Physics Outreach Project

The Physics Outreach Project trains students — both physics students and those in other majors — to perform science programs on and off campus, particularly to underserved elementary school students. Student volunteers are trained in safety and science, but bring their own talents and styles to the presentations.

Visit pop.binghamton.edu for more information or to sign up.

Best Buddies

Best Buddies is an international organization that has impacted over 1 million people by promoting one-to-one friendships, integrated employment and leadership development for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The chapter is relatively new to BU, but there are more than 400 chapters on college campuses nationwide. Locally, the chapter partners with Life is Washable, a local family and caregiver engagement program for children and adults with developmental disabilities, and members of this club participate in monthly events with their buddies.

Contact bestbuddies@binghamtonsa.org for more information.