Pick up these books for a relaxing and productive winter break

Provided by Penguin Random House The young adult novel "Turtles All the Way Down" by John Green explores the complicated nature of a relationship in which one party is dealing with depression. Close

Are you spending all of your downtime this break watching Netflix? Check out Pipe Dream’s winter reading list for when you inevitably get sick of that routine.

“The Sun and Her Flowers” by Rupi Kaur

After her first collection of poetry, Rupi Kaur became well-known on social media platforms for her writing. Her writing style is short and simple, getting right to the point. “The Sun and Her Flowers” focuses especially on the influence of ancestry and the journey of self-growth. For instance, in the poem “growth is a process” Rupi Kaur writes about just that idea, saying, “you do not just wake up and become the butterfly.” If you enjoyed Kaur’s “Milk and Honey” or if you’re just a fan of reading poetry, “The Sun and Her Flowers” is a good read.

“Turtles All the Way Down” by John Green

Fans of “The Fault in Our Stars” can get their John Green fix with his October release, “Turtles All the Way Down.” This book is about friendship, love, suffering and self-discovery, making it a complex read — despite being a young adult novel. The story follows a 16-year-old girl named Aza, who has anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorder. Readers follow Aza’s spiraling and unsteady thoughts, as she gets to know herself and finds love, all in the pursuit of tracking down an Indianapolis billionaire on the run.

“All the Bright Places” by Jennifer Niven

In “All the Bright Places,” author Jennifer Niven captures the story of two young adults who love each other, even as one struggles with depression and suicidal thoughts. Finch — who has depression — and Violet are an unlikely match, and the moral of the novel is that love cannot change the struggle of depression. The story has many ups and downs, but at its core, Niven is communicating an important message about how hard it is to fight mental illnesses without support.

“A Work in Progress” by Connor Franta

“A Work in Progress” is YouTuber Connor Franta’s memoir about his childhood, his teenage years, his adulthood and everything that shaped him. As a college student, Franta was confused about who he was — he didn’t know what career he wanted to pursue and he was unsure about his sexuality. And after spending some time to figure everything out, he eventually realized he wanted to pursue a career as a YouTuber and he realized that he was gay. Despite these early challenges, Franta now has over 5 million YouTube subscribers and has found a passion in creating videos and taking photos.

“A Wrinkle in Time” by Madeleine L’Engle

“A Wrinkle in Time,” which was first published in 1962, is considered a classic read. It’s a science-fiction fantasy story about a middle school student named Meg Murry who goes on an adventure through time and space to find her missing father, a well-known scientist. She is joined by her brother, Charles Wallace, and her friend, Calvin O’Keefe. Meg is an awkward, insecure teenage girl who escapes her own reality to travel through time and space to find her missing father. A movie based on “A Wrinkle in Time” is scheduled for release in March, so take this time to read the book before it hits theaters.