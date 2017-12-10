Dress cute — and comfy — this week

Rebecca Kiss/Assistant Photo Editor Dressing well can improve your mood and bring positivity to your study space, so avoid the temptation to wear sweats this week. Close

Finals week is a stressful time, but that doesn’t mean your wardrobe has to suffer. A study published in the academic journal Social Psychological and Personality Science found that subjects who dressed up tended to feel more in control of their situation — meaning dressing well might improve your performance on an exam. Although you may be stressing over your finals, try some of these looks to boost your grades and skip the sweats during finals week.

Not My Boyfriend’s

To achieve a casual look without looking too sleepy, opt for a polished oversized sweater with rolled-up sleeves. Pair this sweater with your favorite boyfriend jeans in order to stay comfortable. Tuck in the front of the sweater to frame your body so the outfit doesn’t appear too loose-fitting. Add short ankle boots and accessorize with a long necklace to complete this outfit.

Effortlessly Chic

Start off this look with an off-the-shoulder oversized sweater. This can be a cable-knit or regular-knit sweater. Pair it with black leggings and over-the-knee boots. For a layered look, wear a bralette with lace-trimmed straps under your sweater. Accessorize with a watch and choker necklace and throw on an infinity scarf in case you get chilly while studying in the library.

Back to Basics

Instead of just throwing on a plain T-shirt and jeans, pair the T-shirt with leggings and a cardigan. Choose a long cardigan, preferably one that has pockets. If the T-shirt is loose-fitting, you can tie a knot on the bottom corner to give it some shape and a bit of an edge. Complete the look with short studded boots.

Athleisure

For this look, opt for a cropped hoodie instead of a random college sweatshirt. If your hoodie is a solid print, then you can pair it with any high-waisted workout leggings. Finish the look off with running sneakers and a drawstring bag. Don’t be afraid to accessorize with a baseball hat or headband if you haven’t had time to shower in between hitting the gym and studying.

Comfy Cute

When you’re running late to your study session and need to look cute but comfy, this is the look for you. For a neat look, pick a sweater that isn’t too baggy and features a detail like lace trim, a lace-up back or even a backless sweater; this look is in the details. Throw on leggings and leather combat boots. Complete the look with mid-calf socks that come out of the top of your boots.

Layered Look

Rather than choosing just an ordinary denim jacket, opt for one with an attached hooded sweatshirt, or even one with camouflage sleeves. This can easily be worn over any solid-colored tank top or T-shirt. Throw on black leggings and casual sneakers, such as Adidas, to complete the look.