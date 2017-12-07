Queue up Netflix to start up the holiday season

The film “12 Dates of Christmas,” starring Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Amy Smart, is just one of Netflix’s many holiday offerings. Close

While some students have had holiday decorations up since Halloween ended, it’s now officially December — which means it’s time for comfort food, holiday-themed clothing and, of course, festive movies. Whether you’re looking to escape from the stress of shopping for gifts or you just want to snuggle up with a cup of hot chocolate and your computer, Netflix is prepared with movies to get you in the spirit. From childhood classics to new stories, there’s a flick for everyone.

“A Christmas Prince” (2017)

This romantic comedy is the perfect choice to kick-start a holiday romance. If you’re looking for a more recent movie rather than a classic, this will be a jolly good match. “A Christmas Prince” tells the story of Amber Moore, a young journalist who goes undercover and travels abroad to the fictional foreign nation of Aldovia to get the scoop on a dashing prince who is set to become king. Over the course of the movie, however, we watch as Amber’s romantic feelings threaten to blow her cover.

“White Christmas” (1954)

If you’re looking for a holiday classic, “White Christmas” will be your winter wonderland. This iconic movie follows two friends who team up to create a performance act but get sidetracked by their infatuation with two performing sisters. The men follow the women to a Vermont lodge to perform a Christmas show and discover that the lodge is owned by their former Army commander, General Waverly, who is on the verge of bankruptcy. The four team up to help out the general, over a background of wit, romance and Irving Berlin songs, including the classic title song, “White Christmas.”

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

Christmas is a time to hang out with family — and what’s a better family activity than a heartwarming movie? This classic Dr. Seuss story takes place in Whoville, where Christmas-loving Whos get an unexpected visit from the Grinch, who plans to ruin their Christmas. However, when the Grinch meets young Cindy Lou Who of Whoville, his plans start to change. This fun movie is definitely on Santa’s nice list.

“12 Dates of Christmas” (2011)

“12 Dates of Christmas” will give you all the Yuletide cheer. On Christmas Eve, a young woman named Kate is set up on a blind date with a handsome man named Miles. Kate purposely ruins the date because she wants to get back with her ex-boyfriend, but in a strange twist of fate, she wakes up the next morning and it’s Christmas Eve again. Like the movie “Groundhog Day,” Kate gets to relive the date 12 times to try to get it right.

“Bad Santa” (2003)

If you’re in the mood for an R-rated comedy, “Bad Santa” is your gift under the tree. This blockbuster hit follows criminals Willie and Marcus as they disguise themselves as Santa Claus and an elf. By dressing up, they acquire work at major department stores, with the plan to rob them. This movie has humor, profanity and even some romance — a surprisingly perfect recipe for a Christmas flick.

“The Nightmare Before Christmas” (1993)

“The Nightmare Before Christmas” brings back Halloween’s spooky mood. The animated movie tells the tale of Jack Skellington, the king of Halloween Town, who kidnaps Santa Claus. Jack’s plan is to take over Santa’s job and hand out grotesque gifts to the kids on Christmas morning. Charmingly spooky, “The Nightmare Before Christmas” makes Halloween costumes appropriate stand-ins for ugly Christmas sweaters.