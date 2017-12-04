Upcoming shows feature University Wind Symphony, Percussion Ensemble and other groups

Katherine Scott/Pipe Dream Photographer In this photo from fall 2016, the Binghamton University Wind Symphony performs in their concert, “Ballet and Beyond.” The music department is offering a plethora of performances throughout the month of December. Close

If you’re looking to squeeze in a few more concerts before the end of the semester, look no further. The music department is always showcasing student talent, and the next few weeks are no different.

Percussion Ensemble Concert

The Percussion Ensemble will be holding their end-of-the-semester concert from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The concert will be led by Joel Smales, the percussion ensemble director, lecturer of music and former percussion chair for the New York State School Music Association. This concert will take place in the Anderson Center’s Chamber Hall. Tickets are free for students, $7 for faculty, staff, alumni and seniors and $10 for general admission.

Dec. 7

Holiday Mid-Day Concert

Faculty and student performers will participate in this festive concert from 1:15 p.m. to 3 p.m. The free show will feature seasonal classics in Casadesus Recital Hall at the Anderson Center.

Winter Concert: Harpur Chorale, Women’s Chorus and Chamber Singers

The Harpur Chorale, the Women’s Chorus and the Chamber Singers are joining forces to put on a winter concert this Thursday in Chamber Hall. Jennifer Chudacik, the Harpur Chorale director and choral director at Johnson City High School, will lead the concert, which will combine seasonal pieces with songs sung in remembrances of loved ones. The winter-themed variety concert will be held from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., and tickets are free for students, $7 for faculty, staff, alumni and seniors and $10 for general admission.

Dec. 8

Nukporfe African Drumming and Dance Ensemble

On Friday night, Watters Theater in the Anderson Center will play host to Nukporfe African Drumming and Dance Ensemble. Led by James Burns, music department chair and associate professor of music and Africana studies, and Samuel Elikem Kwame Nyamuame, visiting assistant professor of music and theatre, the performance will feature traditional African music, dance, drumming and storytelling from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. This ensemble consists of 30 to 40 students who have taken MUS 144: African Drumming and Dance. Tickets are $5.

Dec. 9

Singing Chinese Class Recital

Students in MUS 280D: Singing Chinese will get the chance to show off what they’ve been working on at a concert on Saturday night. The course’s professor, Hong Zhang, instructor of Asian and Asian American Studies and chair of the Asia Scholarship Committee, will lead the free concert. The show will take place at Casadesus Recital Hall from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Dec. 10

University Wind Symphony Concert: Primary Colors

The Wind Symphony will be performing Percy Grainger’s “Lincolnshire Posy,” a six-movement piece which was inspired by folk songs that Grainger heard during a 1905 trip to Lincolnshire, England. The show will also feature works by Noah Taylor, Marvis Rorie, Frank Ticheli and Bob Margolis. It will take place at the Osterhout Concert Theater from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are free for students, $7 for faculty, staff, alumni and seniors and $10 for general admission.

Chinese Musical Ensemble Final Performance Recital

Students of AAAS 188F: Chinese Music Ensemble will mark their final performance on Sunday, Dec. 10. The free concert is open to the public and will be held from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Casadesus Recital Hall.

For concerts that require paid admission, you can purchase tickets at the Anderson Center Box Office from noon to 5:30 p.m. on weekdays, buy tickets online at anderson.binghamton.edu or purchase admission at the door. To find out more information about these performances, contact the music department.