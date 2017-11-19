Creative ideas to stay festive without the turkey

Hannah Oh/Contributing Photographer Contrary to popular belief, you can have a Thanksgiving dinner without the turkey. Impress your guests with these vegan fall crostinis. Close

Being a vegan or vegetarian during a holiday focused on the consumption of meat can be taxing. Grocery stores offer alternative options like Tofurky, but a lot of these products are heavily processed and a little nauseating. Check out Pipe Dream’s vegan Thanksgiving recipes that make use of seasonal produce, cozy spices and other wholesome ingredients.

Fall Harvest Crostini

Hardy root vegetables are in season throughout the late fall and winter, making them a great addition to holiday recipes. In these crostini, sweet potato hummus balances the earthiness of those root vegetables and the spiciness of the parsnips.

— One tub of sweet potato hummus

— Six small Brussels sprouts

— One shallot

— Half a turnip

— One small parsnip

— One small beet

— 1 tablespoon of rosemary

— One baguette

— Olive oil

1. Preheat oven to 450 degrees.

2. Slice bread into half-inch slices and brush with olive oil. Lay in a single layer on a baking sheet.

3. Bake five to 10 minutes, or until bread slices are golden brown. Flip halfway through.

4. Dice beets, parsnips and turnips. Toss with olive oil and herbs. Roast for 10 minutes, tossing the vegetables once after five minutes.

5. Saute brussels sprouts and shallots until caramelized.

6. Spread sweet potato hummus on toast slices. Top with mixed vegetables and Brussels sprouts, and serve.

Hazelnut Baked Pears

The baked pear is a simple vegan dessert that offers room for endless variation. A drizzle of hazelnut extract makes up for the absence of butter in this recipe.

— Red pears (one for each serving)

— Cinnamon

— Allspice

— Hazelnut extract

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

2. Cut pears in half.

3. Arrange pears on a baking sheet with the flesh side facing up.

4. Drizzle the exposed faces of the pears with hazelnut extract. Sprinkle them with allspice and cinnamon.

5. Bake for 20 to 30 minutes, or until the pears can be easily punctured with a fork. Serve warm.

Beet Noodles with Kale and Chard

We spiralized five small beets for this recipe, but packaged spiralized beets can be purchased at Wegmans. Sauteed kale and red Swiss chard create a vibrant red-and-green color palette and add texture to the noodle dish.

— 1 pound spiralized beets

— 2 cups of kale

— 2 cups of chopped red Swiss chard

— Olive oil

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

2. Toss the beet noodles with olive oil and spread evenly on a baking sheet. Roast for 10 to 15 minutes until tender.

3. Saute kale with olive oil over medium heat for about five minutes. Remove and set aside.

4. In the same pan, saute Swiss chard with olive oil over medium heat for about eight minutes.

5. Toss together noodles and greens with salt and pepper to taste, and serve.

