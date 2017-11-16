The group will play in two shows with the 3Divas trio and dancer John Manzari

Sounds of orchestral music often fill up the Osterhout Concert Theater, but this Thursday, that music will be joined by the sounds of tap dancing.

Michael Carbone, a lecturer in the music department, will be directing the Harpur Jazz Ensemble in a performance of swing — old and new — and will be joined by jazz trio 3Divas, plus tap dancer John Manzari of the Manzari Brothers.

“We started talking about the 3Divas and John Manzari as a possible guest artist appearance with the Harpur Jazz Ensemble over a year ago,” Carbone wrote in an email. “And with some schedule planning, we were able to make this appearance happen this Nov. 16.”

The jazz ensemble will be performing twice on Thursday: first at 1:20 p.m. for a free midday concert, and again at 7:30 p.m. for an evening concert. Following the midday concert, a free tap clinic will be held at 2:30 p.m. in the Fine Arts Building Room 93A. The jazz ensemble will perform jazz classics like legends Charlie Parker and Dizzy Gillespie’s “Anthropology” and Charles Mingus’ “Work Song.”

Nathan Scalise, a second-year graduate student studying music composition, composed the piece “Red Ocean,” which the jazz ensemble will be performing during the first half of the show. Both concerts will feature the guest performers playing alongside the students in the jazz ensemble in the second halves.

3Divas is a modern swing trio which is a part of the larger all-female group, The Diva Jazz Orchestra. Besides 3Divas, The Diva Jazz Orchestra consists of FIVE PLAY and The Diva Jazz Trio. Together, The Diva Jazz Orchestra has performed at a variety of venues, from the intimate Birdland in New York City to large festivals like the Playboy Jazz Festival.

Baritone saxophonist Brandon Lebovitch, a sophomore majoring in accounting, said he is looking forward to playing with the professional trio.

“I’m very excited to have a full, professional rhythm section to play with. They are incredibly talented musicians,” Lebovitch said.

At the head of the DIVA name is drummer and leader Sherrie Maricle, ‘85, an Endicott native. After finishing her education at Binghamton University, Maricle went to New York University to complete a Master of Arts in Musical Performance. Alongside Maricle, 3Divas consists of pianist Jackie Warren and bassist Amy Shook. The trio boasts a swinging and energetic sound that they will bring to the Osterhout stage during their tour stop in the Binghamton area.

“I have known Sherrie Maricle since the mid-1980s and have had her as a guest artist a good number of years ago and it was a great experience for the band members and audience,” Carbone wrote.

John Manzari and his brother Leo Manzari form the Manzari Brothers tap dancing duo. The duo has made the rounds on stages across the nation such as the Apollo Theater and the Kennedy Center, along with television appearances. They have appeared on programs like Fox’s “So You Think You Can Dance” and “The Jerry Lewis Telethon.” Since John Manzari is touring alone right now, he will appear solo at the show. He was added to the concert bill by the suggestion of 3Divas’ Sherrie Maricle.

For the jazz ensemble, this concert is presenting a semester’s worth of work, reflecting all of the ensemble’s time spent in and out of practice since September. Players in the jazz ensemble including alto saxophonist Josh Drabek said they feel prepared to perform the semester’s material and play next to big-name artists.

“The group has really grown a lot over the semester and we really have started to gel this semester,” said Drabek, a sophomore majoring in economics. “I think the ensemble really came together well.”