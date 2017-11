Post Malone performs at the Voodoo Music Experience in City Park on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Prepare for this semester’s fall concert by jamming out to Post Malone and Dave East’s most popular tracks. Memorize all the lyrics you can before the big night by tuning in to Pipe Dream’s playlist to familiarize yourself with both artists.