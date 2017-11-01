Check out our list before you pick your next flick

A scene from the movie “9,” which will be available on Netflix on Nov. 16. The animated film follows characters on a post-apocalyptic Earth as they fight off the robots who have destroyed the population. Close

Whether you’re looking for something to do while sipping hot cider or just procrastinating, Netflix is a reliable way to spend your time. But scrolling through all those titles can be time-consuming and overwhelming. Thankfully, the streaming service updates its content every month and has added a few titles for this November that stand out from the rest. With the help of this article, you’ll be able to find the perfect titles for crisp November days.

“Chappie” (available now)

This 2015 sci-fi action film takes place in the near-distant future, in which the police force is made up of robots, leading to a significant drop in crime. One of the robots, Chappie (played by Sharlto Copley) has the mentality of a child and is easily influenced by the people around him. Chappie and his creator, Deon (played by Dev Patel), are captured by a group of criminals (played by Ninja, Yo-Landi Visser and Jose Pablo Cantillo). They force Deon to program Chappie in a way that allows them to use him to attempt a large heist. The movie effectively builds a bond between the characters and the viewer, and the audience is able to feel empathetic toward the characters, even though most of them are criminals. This sense of connection mostly applies to Chappie, since the viewer watches him “grow up” throughout the film. Throughout the film, Chappie acts like a human, personifying technology and thus allowing the audience to view technology through a different perspective. For those looking to watch a film that takes you on an emotional roller-coaster, “Chappie” is the perfect choice.

“Men In Black” (available now)

Nothing can compare to the classics, and this applies to the 1997 hit film “Men In Black” starring Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones. Following two agents from a secret organization that oversees aliens secretly living on Earth, “Men In Black” is a film that constantly throws different elements at the viewers. The film includes aspects of multiple genres including science-fiction, action and comedy, keeping the viewer engaged and on their toes throughout. Despite this, the movie plays heavily on the cliche relationship between Smith’s and Jones’ characters. Smith plays a young and energetic New York Police Department officer and Jones plays a hardened veteran who takes time to open up to his new partner. Fortunately, though, the film strays away from cliches when it comes to the aliens. One alien resides inside the head of a robotic human and another regrows his head whenever it is shot off. Though it might feel disjointed at points, all in all, “Men In Black” is the perfect way to satisfy a ’90s craving.

“9” (available Nov. 16)

This 2009 animated film was directed by Shane Acker and produced by Focus Features. Although it’s animated, this film is definitely not for children. The gloomy yet hopeful film follows a group of nine rag dolls that are brought to life by a scientist in a post-apocalyptic Earth, focusing on 9 (voiced by Elijah Wood), who wakes up in a world where humans are killed off by robots. He finds others like himself and together they try to stop the destruction caused by these robots. The film is based on an animated short with the same name by Acker, which was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Animated Short. Even though the plot becomes a little boring at times, the animation is consistently beautiful. Tim Burton was one of the producers, so his style of filmmaking is present at times, but Acker is not afraid to stray from this and add his own unique touch. Overall, the film is enjoyable for its animation, but not necessarily for its plot.