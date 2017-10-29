Dessert doesn't have to be reserved for children trick-or-treating this Halloweekend

Kevin Paredes/Photo Editor Chocolate-covered strawberries are sweet, but this recipe definitely makes them spookier. Add fun touches like candy eyes to your favorite desserts to make this Halloween more festive than ever. Close

Although HalloWeekend may be over, no one will have to trick you into treating yourself to these festive Halloween snacks. Check out Pipe Dream’s party-worthy recipes to celebrate the 31st.

Chocolate-covered Strawberry Ghosts

— One 16-ounce box of strawberries (about 15 to 20 berries)

— One 12-ounce package of white- or milk-chocolate chips

— Candy eyes

— Waxed paper

1. Place the chocolate morsels of your choice in a microwave-safe bowl and heat for 45 seconds, then stir. Continue heating in 15-second intervals, stirring the chocolate after each interval, until it is completely melted.

2. Dip each strawberry in the melted chocolate and drag the extra chocolate dripping at the end of each strawberry onto the waxed paper to make the ghost tail.

3. Add the candy eyes to the top portion of each strawberry while the chocolate is still warm.

4. Put the strawberries in the fridge to harden for 15 to 20 minutes.

Adapted from Yummy Healthy Easy.

Dirt Pudding Cups

— One package of Oreo cookies

— One 3.9-ounce package of instant chocolate pudding

— 2 cups of milk

— 8 ounces of whipped cream

— One package of gummy worms

— One large zip-close bag

— Eight 9-ounce clear plastic cups

1. Put the Oreo cookies into the zip-close bag and press out the air before sealing it shut.

2. Crush the cookies into small crumbs with a rolling pin or a metal spoon.

3. Put the dry pudding mix into a large bowl and pour in the milk.

4. Whisk the mixture together until the pudding mixture dissolves and is smooth.

5. Let the pudding sit for five minutes to thicken.

6. Add the whipped cream and about half of the cookie crumbs to the pudding and mix well.

7. Use a spoon to divide the pudding between the clear plastic cups.

8. Add three gummy worms to each pudding cup and use a spoon to submerge them within the pudding.

9. Pour the extra cookie crumbs on top of each cup.

Adapted from Oh! Nuts.

Spooky Spider Cookies

— One 16.5-ounce package of premade “break-and-bake” cookie dough (any flavor)

— One package of miniature Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups

— Candy eyes

— Can of frosting (any flavor)

— 1/2 cup of chocolate chips

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. Break cookie dough apart and place the chunks two inches apart on an ungreased baking sheet.

3. Bake cookies for 11 to 12 minutes or until they are golden brown.

4. After the cookies are finished, but while they are still warm, press an upside-down Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup on top of each cookie.

5. Place two candy eyes on the side of the peanut butter cup. Use a dot of frosting to attach the eyes if needed.

6. Put the chocolate chips in the corner of a sandwich bag, seal it loosely and microwave in intervals of 20 seconds, until the chocolate is completely melted.

7. Cut off a small piece of the corner of the bag. Squeeze the melted chocolate out of the opening and draw four straight lines extending from the edge of the peanut butter cup, to the edge of the cookie to create the legs.

8. Put cookies in the refrigerator for 10 minutes to let the chocolate legs harden.

Adapted from Mommy Musings.

Vampire Punch

— 2 liters of Sprite

— 1 bottle of cherry Kool-Aid liquid concentrate

— Ice cubes

— Plastic vampire teeth

— Eight 12-ounce clear plastic cups

1. Fill each glass 1/3 full with ice cubes.

2. Pour Sprite into each cup until it is full.

3. Put one squeeze of the Kool-Aid concentrate in each glass (about 8 fluid ounces). Do not stir.

4. Drape the plastic vampire fangs on the side of each glass and serve.

Adapted from the website Kid Friendly Things To Do.